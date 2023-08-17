Despite being somewhat known for his stoner and party animal-type roles, Seth Rogen has a very prolific film career. Some of his best roles have been those where he stepped out of his type-casting comfort zone and into more obscure and heartfelt characters.

Whether he is the friend of a terminally ill patient, the voice of a cartoon insect, or the voice of a truly out-of-this-world alien, Rogen has truly shown the world that he is so much more than just a stoner goofball. He has absolutely spread his wings and flown to the sky and back, showing his greatness all along the way.

10 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

In one of Steve Carell’s finest films, The 40-Year-Old Virgin has, Seth Rogen star as Cal, a crude and inappropriate co-worker of Carell’s character, Andy. Cal is inappropriate, he speaks without any filter, and he comes alongside Andy as he tries to learn how to woo women into sleeping with him.

Whenever Rogen’s character is in the scene, he takes center stage and demonstrates that this ridiculous persona is one he can play to perfection. Along with Carell and Rogen, the film also exhibits the talents of Catherine Keener, Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, and the incomparable Jane Lynch.

9 'Steve Jobs' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

In what can only be described as a total departure from his typical roles, Rogen stars in Steve Jobs as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. The film spans a 14-year timeframe (between 1984 and 1998) where Jobs and Wozniak work to get products up and running properly.

The drama and intense back and forth with these characters are equally entertaining, terrifying, and unabashedly saddening. Michael Fassbender portrays a very convincing Steve Jobs and Rogen an excellent Wozniak.

8 'Kung Fu Panda 3' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

In this third film in the Kung Fu Panda series, we follow as Po (Jack Black) has become a kung fu master and is now part of the Furious Five. He struggles to fit in and be part of the group. Just when he feels like he might be learning the ropes — his biological giant panda father shows up and disrupts this process entirely with excitement and determination to learn more about his past.

Along with the incredible cast of the previous films, Kung Fu Panda 3 enlisted the assistance of the truly marvelous talents of J.K Simmons, Bryan Cranston, and Kate Hudson in lead vocal roles. Not only is this film exciting and entertaining for children of all ages, it is a genuine treat for adults as well, as it packs just the right combination of comedy and heartfelt emotion.

7 'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

This time, we see Rogen, or rather, hear Rogen, as he voices the energetic and entertaining Chinese Preying Mantis, Master Mantis in Kung Fu Panda. Mantis is one of the five kung fu masters, The Furious Five.

The film follows Po, a middle-aged giant panda who dreams of being part of the Furious Five but is clumsy and has no kung-fu skills whatsoever. Po (voiced perfectly by Jack Black) is joined by the rest of the Five (voiced by Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu, David Cross, and Jackie Chan). The franchise has become such a popular staple that it has spawned multiple sequels and television series, including a fourth film currently in the works.

6 'Superbad' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

While Rogen’s role in Superbad is a bit more minimalist than the rest, his presence truly brings a comedic weight to the film that would be genuinely disappointing without. He stars as Officer Michaels alongside Bill Hader as Officer Slater, two police officers who show up multiple times throughout the movie.

Despite the minuscule role, Rogen shines as a bright light of comedy in this already hilarious storyline with Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse at the helm. Rogen’s take as a lazy and perhaps even somewhat crooked cop will forever be one of his best moments!

5 'Knocked Up' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

This wildly hilarious story is about Ben Stone (Rogen) engaging in a one-night stand with Allison Scott (Katherine Heigl) and inadvertently becoming pregnant. The chemistry between Heigl and Rogen is beautiful and incredibly entertaining to observe.

Along with Rogen and Heigl, Knocked Up also stars the amazing Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann (who both went on to star in the sort-of-sequel, This is 40). Additionally, Jason Segel, Jonah Hill, and Jay Baruchel also show up in supporting roles.

4 'The Disaster Artist' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

When two brothers come together to create such an interesting piece of art, it is truly something to behold. James and Dave Franco came together to create The Disaster Artist, a biographical comedy film about the inner workings and oddities of Tommy Wiseau’s making of his film, The Room.

In the film, Rogen shows up as Sandy Schklair, a script supervisor and assistant director for The Room for Wiseau. His part may not be extensive, but as is usually the case with Rogen, it is poignantly presented to the viewers. The film also stars Alison Brie, Zac Efron, Sharon Stone, and many others.

3 'The Fabelmans' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

In this delightfully colorful coming-of-age drama by the great Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans tells the tale of Sammy Fabelman, a young and aspiring filmmaker. The Fabelman family journeys across the country for various job promotions, but despite the constant disruption, Sammy’s love for film perseveres throughout.

Rogen appears as Bennie Loewy, a co-worker to Sammy’s father, Burt (Paul Dano), and something of a stand-in uncle to Sammy. Bennie plays a significant part in shaping Sammy and how he interacts with his mother and father. Rogen’s presence is truly remarkable in this film.

2 '50/50' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

It is no surprise that one of Rogen’s greatest films is not a uniquely comedic enterprise. In the amazingly poignant and emotionally heavy Joseph Gordon-Levitt drama 50/50, Rogen stars as Kyle, the best friend to Levitt’s cancer-stricken character, Adam Lerner.

Throughout the beautifully written film, Rogen shows his true heart and love for people through this wonderfully crafted character. With the help of the incredible Anna Kendrick, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Anjelica Huston, 50/50 soars to the heights of emotional greatness.

1 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

In this newly released reboot of the classic karate-powered turtle mutants, Rogen voices the wildly ridiculous mutant warthog, Bebop. Not only does Rogen voice this delightfully awkward character, but he also serves as the film's screenwriter and producer.

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, we see our favorite heroes in a half-shell endeavor into the real world of humanity in hopes of being accepted. They do their best to act as heroes so that humanity will not fear or shun them but accept and love them.

