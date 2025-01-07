Although Mufasa: The Lion King got off to a slow start at the box office after falling $25 million behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3 during its opening weekend, the film has since found its footing to become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. The Lion King sequel/prequel took the top spot from Sonic 3 this weekend with $23 million, and it has now grossed $168 million domestically and $307 million internationally for a global total of $476 million. Mufasa has also helped lift the box office total of its stars into new territory, including Seth Rogen, who voices Pumbaa in the film. Rogen’s career domestic box office total now sits at a whopping $4 billion thanks to Mufasa, with an international total of $5.2 billion and a worldwide haul of $9.3 billion.

Mufasa: The Lion King passed Venom: The Last Dance this weekend to become one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of the year at the worldwide box office, narrowly outpacing Tom Hardy’s superhero tentpole by just over $1 million. Mufasa falls lower on the list domestically, where it currently sits at #15 in 2024 at the time of writing, poised to move past Gladiator II in the coming days. Mufasa: The Lion King finds itself somewhere in the middle at the international box office, where it sits at #13 on the list, with its $307 million total besting Alien: Romulus by more than $50 million but still short of Kung Fu Panda 4 by nearly $50 million. With a $200 million budget, Mufasa had a tough journey to become a profit, but the film is finally ready to move into the green as it approaches $500 million.

What Are the Other Highest-Grossing Movies of Seth Rogen’s Career?

The highest-grossing movie of Seth Rogen’s career domestically released less than two years ago; The Super Mario Bros. Movie scored $574 million domestically, attributing to much of Rogen’s $4 billion total. The Lion King (2019) also accounted for another $543 million, and they are the only two films of Rogen’s career to crack both $500 million domestically and $1 billion globally. At #3 and #4 on the list are two more animated movies, Shrek the Third and Kung Fu Panda, which grossed $322 million and $215 million, respectively.

