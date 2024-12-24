Sometimes, the greatest gift an actor can receive isn’t a role or an award, it’s feeling like you belong where you are and where you're headed. For The Santa Clause star David Krumholtz, who famously played Bernard the Elf, that was the gift he bestowed when he became an unexpected mentor to a teenage Seth Rogen. In a recent interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Rogen reflected on the impact Krumholtz had on his early career, crediting him as one of the first people in the industry to believe in him during the early days of his career.

Rogen was speaking alongside Billy Eichner to promote their upcoming Disney film Mufasa: The Lion King when Nemiroff asked the duo to reflect on people who helped them feel like they belonged in the entertainment industry during their early years. Rogen didn’t hesitate to name Krumholtz, whose iconic role as Bernard made him a familiar face to millions of '90s kids. It remains to be seen if Krumholtz called Rogen "sport," like Bernard calls Charlie Calvin in the movie, though.

How Did Seth Rogen and David Krumholtz Become Friends?

Rogen and Krumholtz met during the brief but beloved run of Freaks and Geeks, which is routinely named as one of the best and underrated cult television series of all time, and helped launch the careers of Rogen, James Franco, Linda Cardellini, Martin Starr, Jason Segel, John Francis Daley, and others. Rogen told Collider:

"For me, it was actually David Krumholtz because he was someone that I grew up watching, and I met him when I was 16. He was on Freaks and Geeks, and we became very good friends. He was very successful, by all means, and I remember being like, 'Oh, he seems to be embracing me and thinks I'm talented and seems to like me.' And he was someone that made me think like, 'He seems to think I have it, and he's seen a lot of people come and go at his young age.’”

Eichner, who shared his own story of finding community with friends and collaborators in New York after college, couldn’t help but chime in with a personal connection to Krumholtz: "That’s so nice. David Krumholtz and I went to junior high school together and Jewish day camp right before he got whisked away to Hollywood. So, that's so cute. Now we’re friends again all these years later.”

The Santa Clause is currently streaming on Disney+. Mufasa: The Lion King opens in theaters on December 20. Don't miss the rest of Nemiroff's conversation with the cast here at Collider.

