Last night, Seth Rogen took to Twitter in order to clarify and dispel the long-running that his This Is the End co-star Emma Watson had acted unprofessionally while filming the apocalyptic comedy. The tweet posted on Monday night features a screengrab from the iPhone Notes app in which Rogen explains in no uncertain terms exactly what happened to cause the conflict, his lack of proper communication, and even lauds Watson for the way she responded under such difficult circumstances.

"Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' and it's shitty that the perception is that she did" he explained in a candid note on Twitter. "The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bullshit. I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn't, she was put in an uncomfortable position."

The uncomfortable position he's referring to revolves around last-minute changes and improvisations made during the filming of This Is the End, which reportedly made Watson the actress uncomfortable. As Deadline notes in their report on this story, the scene in question started out with actors Channing Tatum and Danny McBride playing a leather-clad gimp and a cannibal, respectively. According to Rogen, "the scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically and was not what she agreed to."

Rogen goes on to say in the tweet that "it must have been hard for her to say something and I'm very happy and impressed that she did. We agreed on her not being in the scene together." Rogen continues to say that he "was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again. I'm very sorry and disappointed that it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it."

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED: The Top 10 Best Seth Rogen Movies Ranked

While these rumors have been around for years following a Tumblr post from an anonymous source claiming Watson walked off the set (via Entertainment Weekly), they recently popped back up after Rogen's lengthy interview with British GQ. In the interview, when asked about the incident on set, Rogen replied, "I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was. But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship."

Rogen goes on to add that the actors continued speaking afterward and that Watson even signed on to help promote the film. He further added in that same interview that there were "no hard feelings" between the two and that he "couldn't be happier with how the film turned out in the end."

It's been less than 24 hours since it was published, but Rogen's clarification tweet already has nearly 49,000 likes and over a thousand retweets. Hopefully, now that the word is out, everyone involved will get a little peace and the situation can be put to rest.

KEEP READING: Seth Rogen to Play Steven Spielberg's Favorite Uncle in Film Inspired by Director's Childhood

Share Share Tweet Email

Sylvester Stallone Reveals He's Working on a Pitch for 'Rocky' Prequel Series Could Rocky Balboa be going extra rounds?

Read Next