Seth Rogen has another gig on the way, as the actor is set to star in a brand-new comedy series for Apple TV+ and Lionsgate Television after a highly competitive bid. No title for the show has been revealed yet. However, alongside starring in the series, Rogen is also attached to write, direct, and executive produce under Point Grey Pictures with frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg, who previously worked on hit shows such as The Boys and Pam & Tommy.

Specific details about the upcoming project remain under wraps. However, the series will center on a legacy Hollywood film studio attempting to navigate its way through a world where it's increasingly difficult for art and commerce to live in harmony. With an interesting premise, the series has the potential to offer plenty of laughs while also touching on a topic that continues to become more relevant. More details on the series are likely to be revealed as it furthers along in development.

Series showrunners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory will serve as writers for the project. Alongside writing the upcoming series, the pair will also produce the untitled show alongside Frida Perez. Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen are attached as co-executive producers with James Weaver, Rogen, and Goldberg.

Recently, Rogen starred in movies such as The Fabelmans, a film by Steven Spielberg inspired by his childhood, and An American Pickle, a comedy by director Brandon Trost. Alongside the eventual release of the untitled series, Rogen is also attached to star in Platonic, another upcoming comedy series for Apple TV+.

With a history of lending his voice in animated films, he is set to voice Donkey Kong in The Super Mario Bros. Movie from Illumination. The actor is also set to appear alongside Paul Dano (The Batman) and Sebsatian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) in Dumb Money, a comedy-drama film directed by Craig Gillespie (Cruella). It will be based on the true story of how a group of internet trolls on Reddit faced one of the most significant hedge funds on Wall Street. With so many projects on the way, fans of the beloved actor have a lot to look forward to for the next couple of years.

With the untitled series still in its early stages of development, no official release date has been set yet. Check out Collider's interview with Rogen about The Boys Season 4 and Diabolical Season 2 below.