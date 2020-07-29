Luca Guadagnino, Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg Team for ‘Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood’

Searchlight has put together a truly wild creative team for its adaptation of Matt Tyrnauer’s documentary, Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood. Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) is set to direct from a script by Pineapple Express duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Those are two extremely different vibes mashing together there, but woo boy could the result be something special. Here’s a synopsis of the film which is based on the true story of Scotty Bowers [via Deadline]:

The film focuses on Scotty Bowers, a World War II Marine combat veteran who fought at the Battle of Iwo Jima and became a legendary bisexual male hustler and date-arranger for gay Hollywood movie stars from the 1940s until the beginning of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s.

The documentary, which debuted at the Toronto Internation Film Festival in 2017, was itself based on Bowers’ own book, Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret Sex Lives of the Stars. For decades, Bowers arranged same-sex meet-ups for famous clientele under cover of a gas station in Hollywood. (A situation that no doubt inspired Ryan Murphy‘s recent Netflix series, Hollywood.) Despite the scandal of it all, it’s primarily a story about one of the first people to create a safe space for gay members of the industry at a time when such things ended not only careers, but lives.

Of course, it’s impossible to tell when this film could conceivably go into production. Guadagnino has seemingly been attached to every third project announced in the last year, including a remake of Scarface and an adaptation of Lord of the Flies. The Oscar nominees HBO series, We Are Who We Are, premieres on September 14. Meanwhile, Rogen and Goldberg are both still executive producers on The Boys, which is gearing up for season 2 in September and already greenlit for season 3. On-screen, Rogen can next be seen pulling double duty in the HBO Max original movie An American Pickle.