Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg Making Sci-Fi Comedy Podcast ‘Bubble’ an Adult Animated Movie

Best buds and producing partners Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have set their sights on a fun new project: An feature film adaptation of the sci-fi comedy podcast Bubble. Rogen and Goldberg are no strangers when it comes to adapting popular properting, having found success in past turning graphic novels Preacher and The Boys into hit TV shows for AMC and Amazon, respectively.

Now, according to Variety, Rogen and Goldberg have signed on to produce an adaptation of Bubble for Sony Pictures Animation. The 2018 podcast follows three friends who secure work hunting monsters through an Uber-like app called Huntr. As someone who listened to Bubble when it first launched and is very much a fan, I can add here that Bubble is very much in the same vein as (and will appeal to fans of ) TV shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Rick and Morty. Variety reports Bubble will be turned into a “mature” adult animated feature, making this the second adult-aimed animated movie Rogen and Goldberg have made with Sony following 2016’s Sausage Party. Additionally, Bubble creator Jordan Morris is set to write the script for the movie.

Rogen and Goldberg will produce through their Point Grey Productions banner. They’ll also be teaming with Matt Tolmach (Venom, Spider-Man: Far From Home), who will produce through Tolmach Productions. Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffir, James Weaver, and David Manpearl are attached as executive producers. Podcasting network Maximum Fun and Morris are also attached as co-executive producers.

