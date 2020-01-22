Seth Rogen and David F. Sandberg to Adapt Sci-fi Comic ‘Fear Agent’ for Amazon

Seth Rogen‘s got a lot of interesting small screen projects going on. After his other “dark comic book adaptation” Preacher concluded at AMC, he’s been keeping busy alongside longtime creative partner Evan Goldberg with Future Man on Hulu and The Boys on Amazon. Now, via The Hollywood Reporter, Rogen and Goldberg are teaming up with intriguing talents like David F. Sandberg and Mattson Tomlin to adapt another dark comic book for Amazon: Rick Remender‘s Fear Agent.

Fear Agent is an unorthodox sci-fi series about Heathrow Huston, a charismatic, rugged, rough-around-the-edges, and very alcoholic Texan spaceman. A “fear agent,” if you will. Remender’s comics send him on all kinds of wacky adventures, brimming with humor, horror, and campy pop-art shenanigans. It’s a tricky mix of tones to balance in a filmed medium, but the creative team behind the Amazon series sounds like the right folks for the job. In fact, Amazon is so confident in the team, they outbid other networks like TNT, HBO Max, and Peacock for the series.

Sandberg broke through with horror films, making works like Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation. The strength of these films prompted Warner Bros. to give him DC superhero film Shazam!, a flick that blended humor, action, pathos, and yes, horror with impressive results. He will direct the pilot and produce the series. Series writer Tomlin most recently co-wrote the upcoming The Batman from Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson. And Rogen and Goldberg’s recent genre-blending efforts have solidified the duo’s reputation beyond the natural comedies they broke out doing. As for Remender, the author of the original comic, he’ll serve as executive producer (alongside comic artist Tony Moore) as part of his three-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. He most recently served as showrunner for Syfy’s Deadly Class, an adaptation of his comic series.

Fear Agent sounds like quite the intriguing show, one I can’t wait to keep you updated on. For more on this team’s projects, here’s a season 2 tease from the cast of The Boys. Plus, our review of Future Man season 2. And finally, a wild interview with the cast of Preacher.