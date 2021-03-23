Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age movie inspired by his own childhood just added Seth Rogen to the cast. According to Deadline, the Pineapple Express actor will play Spielberg’s favorite uncle and Michelle Williams is confirmed as playing Spielberg’s mother, although reports have been quick to note that the film is "inspired by" Spielberg's childhood and characters will have their own voices. This personal story of Spielberg’s childhood is being co-written by Spielberg himself and Tony Kushner, the scribe behind Lincoln and Spielberg's next film West Side Story.

Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger will serve as producers and, currently, the film is set to start filming this summer for a 2022 release. As the adult roles continue to be announced, Spielberg is now turning to casting children at multiple age levels, including one child who will be playing Spielberg himself.

RELATED: Steven Spielberg to Direct Coming-of-Age Movie Inspired by His Own Childhood

Rogen’s addition is just the second bit of casting news for the project. He’s also set to release his first book on May 11 titled Yearbook, a collection of short stories. He’s also a producer on the Amazon series The Boys outside of his film and television work, and while he's known for his comedic work, he received praise for his dramatic turn opposite Williams in Sarah Polley's Take This Waltz and earned a number of industry nominations for his role in Steve Jobs.

Image via Disney

Amblin, Spielberg’s film production company, is behind the project and, much like any Spielberg project, the news surrounding the film is very limited. Casting and storylines are normally kept under a tight lid for the filmmaker's projects.

In 2017, there was a documentary about the director titled Spielberg that gave us a bit of a look into his upbringing in Arizona, but this will be the first time that fans of the director will get a deeper look into the childhood that he says inspired many of his classic works. Spielberg used to make 8mm movies in his backyard and that creative outlet inspired the work we all know and love now.

The project is a bit of a departure for Spielberg, whose latest film is the retelling of West Side Story starring Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort. Known for bringing us classics like Raiders of the Lost Ark and Jurassic Park, his career is one that has inspired many filmmakers in their own childhoods. So getting to see a glimpse into Spielberg’s upbringing, through his eyes, is an exciting notion.

Spielberg’s coming-of-age story is looking like a 2022 release and until then, fans can get excited about the release of West Side Story on December 10, 2021.

KEEP READING: Steven Spielberg Explains Why He’s Confident Movie Theaters Will Return

Share Share Tweet Email

Pixar's 'Luca' to Skip U.S. Theaters, Debut Exclusively on Disney+ at No Extra Charge The animated movie about sea monsters takes place on the Italian Riviera and will debut in June.

Read Next