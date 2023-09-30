In addition to being one of the funniest actors in the industry, Seth Rogen has lent a hand in producing many of the best comedy projects of the last few years. Rogen served as one of the executive producers and creative leads on the critically acclaimed comic book series Preacher, and currently serves as one of the showrunners behind The Boys on Amazon Prime Video.

Rogen’s projects share a consistency of quality and a similar dark comedic tone that he has made quintessential. These are the top ten best movies produced by Seth Rogen, ranked.

'Neighbors' (2014)

Neighbors is a great comedy about the nature of escalation; it’s impressive that Rogen and his creative team were able to keep raising the level of ridiculousness with each comedy stunt sequence. Nicholas Stoller brought a heartfelt nature to the film, which made the gross-out gags slightly more tolerable.

The film centers on the rivalry between a recently married couple (Rogen and Rose Byrne) and the energetic fraternity boy (Zac Efron) who lives next door. It’s interesting to see that at this point in his career, Rogen has grown into the “disheveled dad” role.

'This Is The End' (2013)

In his public appearances and in interviews, Rogen has always been very frank when discussing the nature of being a celebrity and the plasticity of the industry. As a result, This Is The End felt like a particularly clever commentary on Hollywood star power; Rogen, James Franco, Danny McBride, Jay Baruchel, and Craig Robinson starred and fictionalized versions of themselves during a post-apocalyptic event.

It was amusing to see many of these actors lampoon their popular personas by giving extremely exaggerated performances. Rogen co-directed the film alongside his longtime creative partner Evan Goldberg.

'Long Shot' (2019)

Long Shot felt like a return to form for the romantic comedy subgenre that had long since been absent in mainstream cinema; while there have certainly been a number of great independent rom-coms, Long Shot had the hallmarks of a standard studio film.

The film chronicles the relationship between a leading candidate for President of the United States (Charlize Theron) and a political reporter (Rogen) who has been in love with her since his childhood. Rogen was able to insert a surprising amount of searing political commentary within the film without detracting from the absurd humor.

'Knocked Up' (2007)

Knocked Up showed that Rogen had mastered the art of capturing a realistic romantic relationship on screen. Knocked Up was just practical enough that it almost became cringe-inducing. In addition to producing the film, Rogen starred as the lead character Ben Stone, a hapless manchild who discovers that his “one night fling” Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) has become pregnant with his child.

The film explores the anxiety that prospective parents feel during the birthing process, and is relatively equal in its handling of the gender dynamics. Rogen returned to produce the film’s spinoff, This Is 40.

'Joy Ride' (2023)

It’s interesting to see that Rogen has produced many films that focus on the experiences of young people, as he had his breakout role on Paul Feig’s groundbreaking high school comedy series Freaks and Geeks. Joy Ride chronicles the experiences of four college girls who bond over their shared Asian heritage during a trip to China.

While the film contains no shortage of uproarious moments, the commentary on the reality of the immigrant experience is surprisingly profound. It’s great to see that in his role as producer, Rogen has helped to prop up emerging directors like Adele Lim.

'The Disaster Artist' (2017)

Rogen has been steadfast in his support of emerging filmmakers, and has been extremely honest in detailing the realities behind making a film. 2017’s The Disaster Artist told the incredible true story behind the making of The Room, the infamous cult film that became a “so bad, it’s good” phenomenon in the years since its release.

James Franco gave a career-best performance as The Room’s writer, director, producer, and lead actor Tommy Wiseau. As much as The Disaster Artist lampoons The Room, it does feel like an honest representation of the filmmaking process.

'50/50' (2011)

50/50 showed a maturity to Rogen that had been lacking in his previous films; as its title suggests, it’s one of the few films that’s as equally hilarious as it is heartbreaking. Joseph Gordon-Levitt gives one of the best performances of his career as a single man who is informed that he has cancer, and has only a 50% chance of surviving the treatment process. Rogen gives an equally strong performance as the best friend who helps him make it through the process.

The “cancer dramedy” premise has been done so many times before, but 50/50 was able to examine the surprisingly funny scenarios behind the diagnosis while treating the serious moments with the respect that they warranted.

'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' (2005)

Judd Apatow directed many of the films that Rogen produced, but none have come close to topping what the pair achieved with The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Rogen has shown a particularly strong eye for finding new breakout stars within the projects that he has produced, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin helped to launch Steve Carell into leading man status when The Office was still in its early phases.

The film chronicles the experiences of Andy Stitzer, a comic book buff who has never “done the deed.” While the film often makes Stitizer the butt of its jokes, his virtues are proven by the time it reaches its conclusion.

'Pineapple Express' (2008)

The film centers on a bored office worker (Rogen) who ends up accused of criminal activity alongside his drug dealer (Franco). Pineapple Express proved that the “stoner comedy” genre hadn’t gone out of fashion, and featured surprisingly compelling action sequences courtesy of director David Gordon Green.

'Superbad' (2007)

Superbad has inspired so many knockoffs and tributes in the years since its release that it's easy to forget how original the film felt upon its debut in 2007. The film chronicles the experiences of two lifelong best friends (Jonah Hill and Michael Cera in their breakout roles) during the final days of their high school experiences.

The film found a universal truth about adolescence; disagreements with friends all seem trivial when looking back at the totality of youth. In addition to co-writing the film with Goldberg, Rogen co-starred in Superbad alongside Bill Hader as a pair of dim-witted police officers.

