Seth Rogen has become synonymous with raunchy and stoner humor, having acted in many quintessential comedies of the last decade. He's a lovable lunk with an unmistakable guffaw who continues to push the boundaries of comedy with his career choices, which range from Disney's live-action The Lion King to the un-family-friendly Sausage Party. Eventually turning to producing his own projects, Seth Rogen had a hand in creating hits like The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Long Shot.

As a producer, Rogen teamed with longtime pal and collaborator Evan Goldberg to create Point Grey Pictures, under which classic comedies like Pineapple Express and Superbad were made. In 2016, Rogen and Goldberg took on the graphic novel series Preacher and adapted it into a TV show for AMC, credited as executive producers on the project. The success of Preacher began a string of beloved TV series produced by Seth Rogen, which have received high rankings from fans on IMDb.

9 'The Boys Presents: Diabolical' (2022)

IMDb User Rating: 6.9

Filled with blood and gore, The Boys Presents: Diabolical is a very adult animated spin-off of Prime Video's The Boys. An anthology series featuring segments set within the world of The Boys, with some stories more relevant than others, The Boys: Diabolical ran for eight 15-minute episodes during the pandemic. Executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg contributed a Looney Tunes-style segment, with other big names like Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty), Garth Ennis, Awkwafina, Aisha Tyler, and Andy Samberg also writing episodes that varied in tone and style.

Like any anthology, the episodes differed in quality and connection to The Boys and its themes, with IMDb users ranking the series quite low for a Seth Rogen-produced TV show. While viewers were generally not impressed with Ilana Glazer's "Boyd in 3D," they lauded Simon Racioppa's "One Plus One Equals Two," which brought Antony Starr to voice the animated iteration of his character, Homelander. Garth Ennis' "I'm Your Pusher" also tied directly into The Boys and featured Starr, alongside voice work by Jason Isaacs, Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, and Simon Pegg. Audiences agreed that The Boys: Diabolical was worth the watch, if only for the impressive differing animation styles, which were likened to The Animatrix.

8 'Paul T. Goldman' (2023)

IMDb User Rating: 6.9

Running for six episodes on Peacock, Paul T. Goldman is a Charlie Kaufman-esque dark comedy that begins as a true-crime docuseries and quickly turns into outlandish metafiction. If director Jason Woliner's previous work (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, TV's What We Do In Shadows) is any indication, viewers will no doubt be taken on a mind-bending ride. The TV series flew somewhat under the radar, with only 1K ratings on IMDb, but those who stuck around for the bonkers tale found it intriguing, quirky, and underrated.

In the limited series, Paul Finkelman takes on the role of himself (in a way) as Paul T. Goldman, who spins the tale of how he discovered his second wife, Audrey, was leading a double life. Featuring a cast of capable actors – including Melinda McGraw, W. Earl Brown, Dennis Haysbert, James Remar, Rosanna Arquette, and Frank Grillo – Paul T. Goldman interweaves reenactments, interviews, documentary, and satire to flesh out Finkelman's expansive blend of fact and fiction. Akin to a crash that viewers can't turn away from, Paul T. Goldman's bizarre series of events in the exploitative TV series had critics and audiences hooked.

7 'Pam & Tommy' (2022)

IMDb User Rating: 7.3

With transformative performances by Lily James and Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy wowed both critics and audiences when it was released on Hulu. Depicting the somewhat true tale of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's whirlwind romance and the first viral celebrity sex tape scandal, the series featured standout work from James and Stan. Rogen himself put in an admirable performance as Rand, the disgruntled employee who violates the couple's privacy.

The limited series garnered some controversy when it was revealed that the real Pamela Anderson did not give her consent or blessing for the project. But that didn't stop Pam & Tommy from receiving ten Emmy nominations and rating highly on the Tomatometer. Most of the praise is rightfully given to Lily James, whose heartfelt portrayal elevates the show from being soapy and melodramatic. Sebastian Stan's Tommy Lee is a magnetic ball of energy that captivated the onscreen Anderson as well as viewers. Audiences should aim to distance themselves from real-life events to properly take the limited series for the very fictionalized version of reality that it intends to be.

6 'Black Monday' (2019)

IMDb User Rating: 7.4

Running for three seasons on Showtime, Black Monday chronicled the 1987 stock market crash from the perspectives of three Wall Street employees. The series stars Don Cheadle as stockbroker Maurice, Andrew Rannells as new-to-the-business Blair, and Regina Hall as Dawn, the only female in her male-dominated office. The outrageous comedy series featured the motley crew taking down the VIPs of Wall Street in an increasingly outlandish fashion.

The first season takes place a year before the 1987 crash; audiences loved the quick humor, but critics disliked the tonal inconsistencies. Season 2 saw the characters dealing with the aftermath of the catastrophic events from season 1, attracting more favorable reviews from critics, who praised the show for finding its stride along with more layers within the dark humor. Season 3 suffered from passing the timeline of season 1's "main event," with no real reason to keep viewers invested. Overall, Black Monday is an uneven but worthy ride, largely thanks to its stellar cast, which perfectly complemented the satirical, chaotic tone.

5 'Future Man' (2019)

IMDb User Rating: 7.7

The Hunger Games breakout star Josh Hutcherson stars in Future Man, a comedic, sci-fi mind-trip of a TV show. Elevated by the comedic genius of Eliza Coupe as the deadpan-and-deadly Tiger and Derek Wilson as the aggressive but charming Wolf, Future Man ran for three disparate but hilarious seasons on Hulu. The star-studded supporting cast featured Haley Joel Osment, Keith David, Glenne Headly, Ed Begley Jr., and even executive producer Seth Rogen in a brief 5-episode stint.

Future Man's first season follows nerdy janitor Josh (Hutcherson) as he inadvertently discovers time travel by beating a video game. With the help of Tiger and Wolf (who come from the future through the game), Josh hops around his timeline trying to save the world from oppression to increasingly bizarre and raunchy results. Season 2 hits the reset button and starts the show in a hilarious new timeline, one that is a direct result of Josh's meddling in season 1. The series finally wraps up with an uneven 8-episode season 3 with the characters (again) in an entirely new environment. Warts and all, Future Man provided three seasons of balls-to-the-wall R-rated humor and genuine chemistry between the three leads.

4 'Gen V' (2023)

IMDb User Rating: 7.9

With one season to its name so far and a second on the way, The Boys spin-off Gen V – executive produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, and Craig Rosenberg – has landed itself firmly in the world of R-rated superheroes. Airing on Prime Video with its originator, Gen V follows a group of young characters as they discover their metahuman powers, learn how to use (and abuse) them while attending Godolkin University, and compete for the chance to join the super-group The Seven.

IMDb users were relatively split on season 1; some lauded the bloody and more serious tone of the show, while others dismissed the melodramatic and boring writing. Gen V aims for a slightly younger audience (it's still full of violence, swearing, and nudity) than The Boys and tries to rope in older viewers with appearances by some of The Boys' stars, including Antony Starr and Karl Urban as Billy Butcher. Still, Gen V's strong score on IMDb hints at a promising future for the series as a spin-off capable of standing on its own.

3 'Preacher' (2016)

IMDb User Rating: 7.9

Based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, Preacher follows Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) on his quest to find his purpose, his faith, and God himself. Accompanied by his ex-girlfriend, Tulip (Ruth Negga), and Irish vampire Cassidy (Joe Gilgun), Jesse gets chased by literal angels, Fiore and DeBlanc, while being relentlessly tracked down by a fierce Western villain, The Saint of Killers (Graham McTavish).

Like Future Man, Preacher features seasons that differ greatly from one another in plot, location, aesthetic, and main villain. Season 1 plants the seed of Jesse's faltering faith when he is granted the commanding power of Genesis, which angels desperately fight to recapture. Season 2 takes Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy to the streets of New Orleans to find God, while season 3 finds them facing the torturous Gran'ma and disgusting Allfather. Ending with a desert-set season 4, Preacher ultimately saw a satisfying and unforgettably explosive conclusion to Jesse's quest. IMDb users praised Preacher's strong performances, visceral visuals, and unique blend of dark fantasy, violence, and outlandish humor, ranking it highly among Seth Rogen's producing credits.

2 'Invincible' (2021)

IMDb User Rating: 8.7

Robert Kirkman (best known for creating The Walking Dead) teamed with executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg to turn his comic series Invincible into this very mature animated TV series. Invincible stars a talented voice cast, including Steven Yeun as the 17-year-old new superhero Mark Grayson; J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man/Nolan, the most powerful superhero in the world and Mark's father; Sandra Oh as Mark's real-estate agent mom, Debbie; and Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Mark's classmate and capable girlfriend.

IMDb users praised Invincible for its complex and layered character development punctuated by the copious amount of gore that Kirkman has become known for. They loved the animation style and emphasis on impactful drama, which adapted the comics nicely. The tense but loving father/son dynamic, elevated to new heights when they're both superheroes, provided a heartfelt emotional backdrop for audiences to hold onto while simultaneously kicking them in the teeth with its brutality. Viewers agreed that the dark themes – what is the price (emotional and/or physical) of being a superhero? – typically found in projects Seth Rogen chooses to produce are presented excellently in Invincible.

1 'The Boys' (2019)

IMDb User Rating: 8.7

The second Seth Rogen-produced TV show adapted from a Garth Ennis graphic novel series, The Boys is the epitome of superheroes-gone-super-bad. This clear satire of DC's Justice League is headed for its fourth season, with its spin-offs also doing well among fans and critics. The TV series takes the idea, "What if superheroes really existed and had questionable morals?" and kicks it into the next gear without pulling any punches. The Boys stars Antony Starr as the diabolical Homelander, a version of the Superman trope who leads a team of chaotic and often unhinged heroes. Vigilantes, the titular The Boys led by Karl Urban's Billy Butcher, try to stop the superheroes from wreaking havoc and going unpunished.

With the MCU and DCEU pushing superhero fatigue to its absolute limits with bland carbon copies of themselves, The Boys offers a darkly humorous take on the genre that adults find a welcome breath of fresh air. The TV series is filled to the brim with political commentary – seen through mega-company Vought's ownership of the superhero personalities – depictions of sex and nudity, explosive bloody violence and deaths (human and animal), and a riveting, realistic approach to the over-the-top content. Hailed as the perfect adult antidote to the trite PG-13 schlock coming from the current MCU and DCEU machines, The Boys is the highest-ranked TV series Seth Rogen has produced so far.

