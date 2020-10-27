Seth Rogen & Rose Byrne Reuniting to Make More Comedy Gold With Apple Show ‘Platonic’

Prepare yourself because Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are reuniting for Platonic, a new comedy television show coming to Apple TV+. Rogen and Byrne previously regaled audiences in 2014’s Neighbors, later returning for 2016’s Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. The four-year lack of Rogen and Byrne tearing it up on screens across the nation makes this news deeply exciting. So, what’s their new project all about?

Per an Apple release, Rogen and Byrne’s new comedy Platonic that “explores the inner workings of platonic friendship. A pair of former best friends who met in their youth (played by Byrne and Rogen) reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices.” Platonic has already received a 10-episode order, with episodes clocking in at 30 minutes apiece. Rogen and Byrne will be reuniting with Neighbors director Nick Stoller for the project, too. Stoller will serve as both the director on Platonic and a co-writer, with Francesca Delbanco (Friends From College) also writing. Byrne, Rogen, and Conor Welch (Cop Out, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) will executive produce on Platonic.

Rogen has been more of a behind-the-scenes guy when it comes to TV these days, with producer credits on The Boys, Black Monday, Preacher, and Future Man keeping him busy. Platonic will be Rogen’s first series regular role in a long time, although he’s clocked in notable recurring roles on Future Man and The League in recent years. This new Apple TV+ comedy will also be the first of a few big TV roles for the comedy star, with Amazon Prime Video’s Invincible and the animated show Santa Inc. also on the horizon.

Meanwhile, Byrne is coming off a hot run in the limited series Mrs. America, where she gained notice playing Gloria Steinem. Platonic is the second TV show she has in the works over at Apple. Earlier in 2020, Variety reported Byrne would also star in Physical, a dramedy set in the world of aerobics in 1980s Southern California.

Stay tuned for more information on Platonic as this project develops. Get even more Apple TV+ updates here.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.