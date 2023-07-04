When Seth Rogen’s raunchy animated comedy Sausage Party premiered back in 2016, it seemed you couldn’t log onto the internet without reading one think piece or another about the film’s controversial reception. Now, with an eight episode sequel series is in the works for Amazon Prime Video, Rogen is preparing audiences early for more controversy to come. The series, which is entitled Sausage Party: Foodtopia, is being developed by Rogen alongside Evan Goldberg and is set to hit screens in 2024, inviting audiences back into the bizarre supermarket world of anthropomorphic food.

As production continues on the follow-up, Rogen is warning critics ahead of time that they should prepare for more pearl-clutching. “There’s one specific scene that had a special screening for the Amazon PR people,” he explained, “you should all just start wrapping your heads around this now. You’ll probably have to talk about this a lot.’” The star called the upcoming project “unbelievably shocking”, to the point that it shocked even its own cast. He continued, “we had Kristen Wiig in picking up a few lines the other day, and I think we’ve all become desensitized to it, because we’ll just be like, ‘Roll the scene!’, and then she was like, ‘Oh my God?! This is insane!’”

The original film, which starred Rogen alongside Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton, made headlines for its explicit sex scenes featuring its assorted, foul-mouthed, food characters. The film was met with controversy for one scene in particular, which depicted sexual assault, and was accused of trivializing the subject through its humor. Any negative press the film received didn’t seem to hinder the film’s success however, with it grossing $141.3 million at the box office off the back of its $19 million budget, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated animated film of all time.

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED: Seth Rogen's Outrageous 'Sausage Party' Gets 'Foodtopia' Spin-Off Series at Prime Video

Return to the Supermarket

All aforementioned members of the cast are set to return for the series, as well as Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester. In a joint statement regarding the new project, Rogen and Goldberg said “film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party. But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we’ve decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece Sausage Party: Foodtopia. It’s got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now.”

The eight episode series is set to hit Prime Video in 2024. As we wait for the trailer for Sausage Party: Footopia, you can check out the trailer for the original film below: