In 2025, it’s largely understood that Seth Rogen is not only one of the biggest comedic movie stars of his generation, but also a well-rounded creative with the ability to jump into different genres, both in front of and behind the camera. He’s starred in award-worthy films like Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical drama The Fabelmans, has written and produced a myriad of different features and television shows — which span from comic book adaptations such as The Boys to animated raunchy adventures such as Sausage Party — and has even wracked up a number of co-directing credits under his belt alongside his creative partner, Evan Goldberg. His and Goldberg’s latest project is the new Apple TV+ series, The Studio, in which Rogen plays the bumbling head of a fictional movie studio.

Typecast early in his career, this “jack-of-all-trades” success isn’t what many projected for Rogen when he was younger. It took audiences many years to be willing to see him as anything other than a weed-smoking slacker. In fact, one of the first roles that helped him step outside that image was his excellent portrayal of famed Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak in Danny Boyle's 2015 biopic Steve Jobs.

Seth Rogen's Performance in 'Steve Jobs' Stands Out From a Tremendous Cast

Image via Legendary Pictures

At the time of Steve Jobs' production, skeptics saw Rogen as a somewhat peculiar and risky casting choice. He had dipped his toes into slightly more dramatic fare before 2015, with projects that primarily used him as comic relief or still maintained a fairly lighthearted tone, such as 50/50 and Take This Waltz. When he was tapped to play Wozniak, though, he had never appeared in anything so potentially prestigious and that came with little comedy and very legitimate Oscar aspirations. This would have been a difficult and daunting task for even a seasoned dramatic actor, considering the film's powerhouse cast, which included Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet, Jeff Daniels, and Katherine Waterston, and its rapidly paced, dialogue-driven screenplay written by Aaron Sorkin.

In short, Rogen is outstanding in Steve Jobs. He showed an impressive grasp of Sorkin's dialogue, effortlessly ping-ponging lines back and forth in contentious scenes he shared with Fassbender. As many of Rogen's key moments in the film were opposite Fassbender, his brilliant interplay with the X Men: First Class star was critical to the effectiveness of his role and the movie's overall success. Through his sensitive and empathetic portrayal of the lesser-known Steve, Rogen brought great pathos to the film, which was needed to counterbalance Fassbender’s colder and more mechanical portrayal of Jobs.

Seeing as Fassbender went on to receive a Best Actor nomination for his role in the film, Rogen being able to hold his own and even shine in scenes the two men shared together was an incredible feat, one that proved he was capable of much more than just playing stunted, lovable goofballs in Judd Apatow comedies. Moreover, his ability to collaborate with an acclaimed director like Boyle and master one of Sorkin’s most Sorkin-y screenplays ever proved that the actor known for portraying so many dim characters in the past was nothing like them in real life.

Danny Boyle's 'Steve Jobs' Is an Underrated Biopic