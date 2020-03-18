Seth Rogen Live-Tweets ‘Cats’ While Stoned

Arguably the best thing to happen to the movie Cats is that it is now available for home viewing while everyone is stuck at home. Cats is now Rorschach saying it’s not stuck in here with us; we’re stuck in here with it. At some point, curiosity is going to get the better of you, and you’re gonna be like, “Is Cats really that bad?” and the answer is, “It’s worse,” but you’re still going to wonder and check it out, which is what I imagine happened to actor/writer/director/producer Seth Rogen.

Rogen decided to get stoned and live-tweet Tom Hooper‘s Cats, which, to be honest, is not the worst decision. At least you’ll be pleasantly baked while this ill-conceived nightmare unfolds. What I like best about Rogen’s tweets about watching Cats is that even though he’s pretty high, he’s kind of wearing his director’s cap and pointing out all the bizarre decisions and how this was made. For example:

I have a hard time getting actors to rehearse for like 20 mins. They got these people to train to lick their hands and rub them in their hair for weeks!!! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

I think Rogen’s most incisive comment comes at the end: “Like why even make these actors show up on set? They’re playing cats.” He’s not wrong! it’s a bizarre attempt to get star power on this thing but every actor just looks the worse for wear, and I’d like to hear director Tom Hooper explain why they didn’t just mo-cap the entire thing with unknown dancers and singers. If the brand is the long-running Broadway musical and Universal felt confident enough to put a ballerina in the lead role, why rope Idris Elba and Judi Dench into this thing?

If you live in a state where weed is legal/decriminalized and you don’t have trouble procuring it during quarantine, you may as well follow Rogen’s lead and watch Cats stoned.