The Big Picture Seth Rogen's new series The Studio has started filming with a star-studded cast.

Rogen is heavily involved, writing, producing, directing, and starring in the show.

Apple TV+ is banking on The Studio to join its lineup of successful comedies like Ted Lasso.

Just a couple of weeks after announcing the whopping cast members of his new series The Studio, actor, comedian and screenwriter Seth Rogen (Dumb Money) took to social media to announce that the cameras have started rolling. This means that pretty soon we'll get to see and laugh with the talented comedians that Rogen managed to get together. The show's theme is incredibly timely — it centers around a legacy Hollywood studio that's struggling to keep up with technology and how fast it shapes movies and TV.

Seth Rogen fans will be happy to know that The Studio is pretty much a Rogen endeavor: He writes, produces, directs and stars in episodes, and chances are he'll play a studio executive and/or producer who's feeling the pressure of losing his business. Rogen co-creates the series with his long-time partner Evan Goldberg. The duo worked together in several successful projects such as comedy movie This Is The End, animated superhero series Invincible and, most recently the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

The additional cast members also make it a must-watch: Schitt's Creek alum Catherine O'Hara, WandaVision's Karthyn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz (Blockers) and Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies) integrate the main cast, with notable guest stars such as Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) and Keyla Monterroso (Curb Your Enthusiasm).

Who's The Team Behind 'The Studio?'

The Studio is another title that is probably going to help elevate the Apple TV+ catalog. The streamer has already become associated with top-tier sci-fi and thriller shows, but its comedies also tend to offer something more to keep viewers coming back. The best example of this is Ted Lasso, one of the most popular series of recent times. The streamer also tapped into satire series like Loot and Severance, and The Studio was also advertised as a smart satire that probably resonates with most of the public.

Rogen has been on quite a roll. Currently, he executive produces one of the most popular shows on air: The Boys. Aside from that, he's also working on Sausase Party: Foodtopia — the sequel series to the 2023 animated movie. We'll hear his voice as Pumbaa later this year in Mufasa: The Lion King and the comedian is also developing a project for NBC, but whose details are still kept under wraps.

Apple TV+ is yet to announce further details tom The Studio, including additional cast members, trailer and expected release date.

You can check out Rogen's Instagram post below: