The Studio, the latest star-studded series from Apple TV+, has debuted with an impressive score on the world’s leading aggregate site. The first two episodes of The Studio are set to debut tomorrow, but early reviews for the series have been pouring in for days now, and enough have come in that the show has earned a nearly flawless 98% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. This is one of the best of any projects of the year thus far, and it spells good news for Apple’s new Hollywood drama. Starring in lead roles in The Studio are Seth Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, and Kathryn Hahn, and the series features a loaded list of guest stars including Zac Efron, Bryan Cranston, Paul Dano, Anthony Mackie, Martin Scorsese, Adam Scott, and many more.

The Studio was created for television by Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Evan Goldberg, Frida Perez, and Seth Rogen, but it’s far from the first TV series Rogen has worked on behind the camera. While he may be known for his comedic chops in movies such as Pineapple Express and Superbad, Rogen is also a veteran scribe who has been writing both movies and TV shows for more than 20 years. Rogen is one of the creators of Gen V, The Boys spin-off series that will return to Prime Video with Season 2 later this year, and he has also worked as a producer on all four seasons of The Boys. Rogen also recently wrote the screenplay for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and he penned the scripts for the original Sausage Party and its sequel, Foodtopia.

What Else Is Popular on Apple TV+ Right Now?