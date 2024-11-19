The doors to The Studio are open. Apple TV+ unveiled the first trailer for the new half-hour comedy series written, directed, and executive-produced by Seth Rogen and his Point Grey partner Evan Goldberg that unfolds in the tumultuous environment of an embattled legacy movie studio. Filmed earlier this year, the series follows Matt Remick, an executive who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies and gets the job of his dreams as the new head of Continental Studios. At a time when making a bonafide hit both critically and financially is harder than ever, he and his infighting colleagues wrestle with their own insecurities, narcissistic artists, and craven corporate overlords in the never-ending pursuit of success when they're all just one misstep away from ending their careers. This first look shows the harsh reality of the studio business - "the job is a meat grinder."

With the stunning backdrop of Los Angeles behind him, Matt shares how his job isn't quite what he's hoped it would be. While he's always wanted to run the glamorous Continental because of a love for cinema, he now feels like his job is to destroy movies and artistic visions in the race to find the next hit and make a profit. The highs of the job - parties, award show victories, and more - are balanced by some crushing lows of box office flops and on-set disasters. Not to mention, there's the ever-looming pressure of helming a big-name company with a reputation for making capital-M movies. For Matt and his team, it's a never-ending sense of panic where every casting decision, set visit, marketing meeting, and beyond is an opportunity for someone to melt down and something to go wrong. The stress is so great that Matt is hauled away on oxygen in one scene, setting up a comedic pressure cooker that never slows down for a second.

The Studio packs in plenty of star power for its Hollywood-centric premise. In addition to Rogen, who's coming off of producing and reprising his role in Sausage Party: Foodtopia, the series marks the television return of Catherine O'Hara for the first time since Schitt's Creek ended in 2020. She's joined by recent Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn alongside Chase Sui Wonders, and Ike Barinholtz with Bryan Cranston in a guest-starring role. A few prominent filmmaker cameos are also spotted throughout the trailer, including Martin Scorsese and Ron Howard, who take time to scream at Matt for being talentless, spineless, and "a f---ing suit."

Who Else Is Behind 'The Studio'

Rogen and Goldberg had a strong creative team beside them for their next project at Apple after last year's Platonic. Their Point Grey and Good Boys colleague Frida Perez is also credited as a creator on The Studio alongside Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory. Best known for their Emmy-winning production and writing efforts on Veep, the latter duo most recently joined forces on the Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux-led Watergate satire White House Plumbers. The creative five-some is rounded out by Point Grey executive producers James Weaver, Alex McAtee, and Josh Fagen.

The Studio will premiere with two episodes on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, with new episodes following weekly through May 21. Check out the trailer in the player above and the many promotional posters below.