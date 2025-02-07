It's WrestleMania season, and everyone wants to be involved in the biggest match possible. Seth Rollins knows who he would love to face at some point in the biggest WWE event of the year. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, the WWE star mentioned how Cody Rhodes would be his dream opponent for the event known as the Showcase of the Immortals. While the Superstars have faced each other at WrestleMania before, both characters have grown in the almost three years that have happened since the encounter. The storyline that would take place if the wrestlers faced each other again would be much different from what has been seen on television in the past. Rollins said:

"Cody is a guy that, when he came back to WWE, we had a series of matches. He won all of them, three in a row. I lost all of them to Cody Rhodes. I helped Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania last year win the WWE Championship. I think it would be very poetic if I was able to take the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes this year at WrestleMania. So that’s my perfect plan. That’s what I’d love to see happen. Lots of variables at play, so we’ll see how it goes."

Seth Rollins' history with Cody Rhodes has become more personal over the last few years. Rollins was the first major opponent Rhodes had when he returned to the company back in 2022. Seth Rollins was scheduled to fight a mystery opponent during WrestleMania 38. It was then revealed that the elusive figure was actually a returning Cody Rhodes. The pair went on to have a rivalry that lasted throughout the summer, going through events such as WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell.

It remains to be seen if Seth Rollins will be able to face Cody Rhodes at this year's edition of WrestleMania. Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion, which means that he would either have to face Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso or whoever wins the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match in Toronto. Seth Rollins hasn't even qualified for the major combat that will take place in Canada on March 1. There's a long road ahead for Seth Rollins if he truly wants to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. The rivalry Rollins is currently stuck in alongside CM Punk and Roman Reigns won't help his case, either.

The Road to 'WrestleMania' Heats Up