IFC Films has released the first official trailer for Settlers, a new sci-fi thriller about a group of mankind's earliest settlers on the Martian frontier who will stop at nothing to survive in a difficult landscape.

Settlers stars Sofia Boutella and Jonny Lee Miller as a couple who are trying to protect their daughter Remmy (Brooklynn Prince) from the dangers of the outside world, only to have it venture right to their doorstep. Attempting to explore beyond the boundaries of their safe haven presents the possibility of even more dangerous — and the truth of what Remmy's parents have been keeping her from finding out all along. Even the tagline for the movie's new poster offers an ominous hint about this upcoming sci-fi release: "How far would you go to build a new life?"

The film is directed by Wyatt Rockefeller in his feature debut, and was filmed on location in the isolated desert area of Vioolsdift, located in the Northern Cape in South Africa. In addition to Boutella, Miller, and Prince, Settlers stars Ismael Cruz Cordova and Nell Tiger Free.

Settlers will premiere in theaters and on-demand on July 23. Check out the new trailer and poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for Settlers:

On a remote homestead amongst the Martian frontier, a refugee family from Earth clings to hope for a better life. But when strangers appear in the surrounding hills and attempt to run them off, nine-year-old Remmy (Brooklynn Prince, THE FLORIDA PROJECT) is faced with the desperate reality her mother (Sofia Boutella, THE MUMMY) and father (Jonny Lee Miller, TRAINSPOTTING) have tried so hard to keep from her.

