The world of cinema was taken by storm when a terrified Brad Pitt (Wolfs) screamed "What's in the box?!" and added one of the world's biggest plot twists to the history of cinema. The year was 1995, and Se7en became — and still is — one of the biggest references when it comes to investigative thrillers. As soon as 2025 begins, you'll be able to relive the whole experience in the best way possible: New Line is re-releasing the David Fincher (The Social Network, Gone Girl) classic in 4K for the first time ever, both in theaters and 4K UHD Blu-ray. The new releases start rolling out in the first week of January.

In theaters, the 4K release will celebrate the movie's 30th anniversary with IMAX screenings in North America and several international locations. In the U.S. and Canada, the screenings begin as early as January 3, and other locations are yet to be unveiled. You will also be able to stream Se7en by purchasing it digitally on all major retailers including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and more.

Last but not least, Se7en will also get a bonus-filled 4K UHD Blu-ray edition that hits shelves on January 7, 2025. The restoration was overseen by Fincher himself, and the bonus features include several (previously released) featurettes dissecting the entire movie, as well as alternate endings that would have changed the entire narrative. The edition will also include deleted scenes, production notes, and images from storyboards, so you understand every step in the creation of the modern classic.

How Big Was 'Se7en' in 1995?

Aside from Brad Pitt, the cast of Se7en also included Morgan Freeman (Lioness), Gwyneth Paltrow (The Politician), Richard Roundtree (Thelma), Reg E. Cathey (Luke Cage), Daniel Zacapa (Chicago Fire) and a pre-controversy Kevin Spacey (House of Cards). The movie was a box office sleeper hit: it raked in over $300 million worldwide — ten times its budget — and is often referred to as the movie that resuscitated Fincher's career. The filmmaker went on to direct several other highly praised titles, including Fight Club, Panic Room, and Zodiac.

In case you missed the whole buzz or grew up decades after 1995, Se7en chronicled the investigation of a serial killer who murdered his victims in ways that reproduced the seven deadly sins referred to in the Bible. The killer pushes the detectives to their limits — which is one of the elements that makes audiences resonate with the story. The movie has an 83% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can travel back to 1995 by watching the trailer and grabbing your IMAX tickets below.

