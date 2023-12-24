The Big Picture Despite initial doubts and budget constraints, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers became a beloved classic and box office hit.

The film challenges patriarchal views of the era through its non-conformist female lead and sly commentary on male chauvinism.

Professional dancers were enlisted to bring the energetic and iconic musical sequences to life, adding a layer of polish and athleticism.

Winning an Oscar is considered the ultimate accolade in Hollywood. Yet, some of the films that bask in that glory nearly never saw the light of day. Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, a Western musical lauded as among the 25 best American musicals ever made by the American Film Institute, is one such film. Initially, MGM, the studio behind the film, was heavily invested in another musical, Brigadoon, and deemed Seven Brides for Seven Brothers too costly. MGM executives planned to scrap it altogether. But producer Jack Cummings fought tooth and nail for the film, proposing drastic budget cuts. It was not just the MGM executives that had an issue with the idea of the film. According to The Independent, the film's choreographer, Michael Kidd, was also initially skeptical about working on the project.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers In 1850 Oregon, when a backwoodsman brings a wife home to his farm, his six brothers decide that they want to get married too. Release Date August 16, 1954 Director Stanley Donen Cast Jane Powell , Howard Keel , Russ Tamblyn Runtime 102 minutes Genres Musical , Romance , Western Studio MGM Writers Albert Hackett , Frances Goodrich , Dorothy Kingsley , Stephen Vincent Benet

What Is 'Seven Brides for Seven Brothers' About?

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is a lumberjack swing romance based on the short story The Sobbin' Women, by Stephen Vincent Benet. Benet's short story itself is based on an ancient Roman legend about the mass abduction of the Sabine women. The legend goes that in those times, the founding Roman King, Romulus, fearing that he might not have a sustainable kingdom due to lack of enough women, encouraged men to kidnap women from neighboring nations. A ceremony organized to lure the neighbors resulted in a mass kidnapping of Sabine women, who eventually became wives of the Roman kidnappers. Seven Brides for Seven Brothers uses this legend as the basis of its narrative.

Set in 1850 Oregon, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers follows Adam (Howard Keel), the elder brother of seven brothers, who are extremely competitive, untamed, rough, and rugged. Unable to find a wife in the mountainous surroundings, Adam visits a nearby town to look for one. His mind is on a strong and hardworking woman who knows how to cook good food, qualities he finds in Milly (Jane Powell). They fall for each other at first sight, and decide to marry instantly. Adam takes Milly to his mountain cabin, from which Milly learns that she is not just marrying him, she has to take care of his six brothers too. Milly at first is angry at Adam that she has to handle the untamed, violent, and uncouth brothers, blaming him for manipulating her, but she decides to fix the brothers' caveman life. After modeling them into gentlemen that attract a bevy of betrothed ladies, a series of events, including conflict with the ladies' fiancés, lead to them abducting the brides.

At face value, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers might appear as sexist as a film can get. However, considering its basis in a short story and legend rooted in a brutal historical ordeal, director Stanley Donen's musical offers a milder depiction and questions the patriarchal leanings of the time — albeit in a way that still invites scrutiny. Yes, Adam seeks a wife, and his definition aligns more with that of a domestic servant. But Milly, realizing the folly of marrying him, challenges him head-on, saying that his standards for a wife were not what she envisioned. This, for a film based in the old West times, is non-conformist. Granted, she remains in a burdened relationship, but she also undertakes the task of transforming the brothers into men who are sensitive to women's needs — knowing what to say, offering help, and displaying gentleness. The film also makes use of amazing musical numbers to further this theme.

While undeniably charming, the musical numbers often contain sly barbs towards male chauvinism. Notably, the "Lonesome Polecat" sequence mocks the brothers' attempts at courtship with exaggerated swagger and silliness, exposing their awkwardness and highlighting Milly's superior grace and wit. Remarkably, even as the film fulfills the dark legend by having the brothers kidnap women as brides, it still questions their actions. Through Milly's perspective, a sense of punishment befalls the brothers for their choices. Still, after Adam becomes a father to a daughter, he gains empathy for the families of the kidnapped women, understanding their anguish. Though Seven Brides for Seven Brothers largely adheres to the source material, it also critiques the ingrained patriarchal views of the era. Like the proverbial stone rejected by the builders, this film became a cornerstone, earning five Academy Award nominations and winning in the Best Scoring of a Musical Picture category.

MGM Nearly Dropped ‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’ in Favor of ‘Brigadoon’

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers almost never saw the light of day. According to the film's star's autobiography, The Girl Next Door...And How She Grew, when producer Jack Cummings pitched it to MGM, the studio was already juggling another musical extravaganza, Brigadoon, that it was keen on. Convinced of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers' potential, Cummings argued for its production despite budget constraints. The executives eventually relented, granting him the green light. As fate would have it, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers became a runaway success, eclipsing even Brigadoon. Its popularity has endured, establishing it as a beloved classic with a devoted cult following. The American Film Institute deems it "one of the best movie musicals ever produced," a testament to Cummings' unyielding belief in the idea of the film.

As per The Independent, Michael Kidd, the choreographer of the film's iconic dances, had initial doubts. "Here are these slobs living off in the woods," he recalled thinking. "They have no schooling, they are uncouth... and they're gonna get up and dance? We'd be laughed out of the house." But, given the green light by MGM, Kidd went on to create some of the most iconic sequences in cinema's musical history, his choreography becoming a pivotal element of the film's success.

‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’ Utilized Professional Dancers To Achieve Its Iconic Musical Sequences

Close

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers boasts some of cinema's most dazzling musical dances. From the barn-raising spectacle to the wood-chopping frenzy, Michael Kidd's choreography shines. Unlike many urban-based musicals featuring refined characters, this film centers on a group of boisterous "mountain men," as untamed inhabitants of the wilds were known in the old West. To unlock their full potential, Kidd demanded professional dancers for the roles. He cast four seasoned performers alongside two non-dancer MGM contractors who still possessed some dancing ability. Actors Jeff Richards and Russ Tamblyn filled these roles, with Tamblyn's gymnastic skills earning him more prominent participation in the dance numbers. The seven brides were also brought to life by professional dancers, further elevating the film's visual feast.

‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’ Is One Among Many Classic Films That Were Nearly Dropped by Studios

Image via MGM

Alongside Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Hollywood history is paved with "what ifs," near misses where cinematic gems almost slipped through the cracks. Amid the doubt and discarded scripts, some films emerged that defied the odds, conquering not only the hearts of audiences, but also the box office and, sometimes, the prestigious Academy Awards. Perhaps the most well-known story of films that almost never made it is that of Francis Ford Coppola's epic mafia saga, The Godfather, which almost became a victim of its own ambition. Paramount Pictures balked at its sprawling narrative and gritty realism, deeming it commercially unviable. But what would cinema be without Marlon Brando's "I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse?"

Quentin Tarantino's non-linear Pulp Fiction masterpiece wasn't exactly a hot commodity among studio executives. Vanity Fair reports that except for Miramax, no other studio bought into Tarantino's unique story and vision. But a world without Samuel L. Jackson's electrifying "Royale with Cheese" monologue, or John Travolta and Uma Thurman's cat-inspired dance wouldn't be a complete one. Yet, The Wizard of Oz, one of the best films ever made, and the most watched movie of all time, according to the Los Angeles Times, almost didn't make it out of Kansas. The production was plagued with troubles, with drugs, fires, and life-threatening make-up nearly putting the project to a halt.

'Seven Brides for Seven Brothers' Was a Box Office Hit

Image via MGM

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers wasn't just a critical darling; it was a box office bonanza. Contemporary reviews raved about its catchy tunes, spirited dances, and refreshing originality. And the numbers speak for themselves. The film performed well beyond the U.S. borders, ranking as the 5th most popular film in the UK in 1955 and raking in millions domestically and internationally, amassing a profit of over $3 million.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers' path to the silver screen and, eventually, the Oscars was riddled with hurdles. Budget concerns, executive skepticism, and even its crew's initial misgivings could have easily relegated the film to the dusty archives of "what ifs." Yet, producer Jack Cummings proved himself a champion, convincing MGM to take a chance. Then came the magic of collaboration. Kidd's brilliance transformed the uncouth brothers into dancing dynamos, crafting some of cinema's most iconic sequences. The casting coup of marrying professional dancers with skilled actors added a layer of polish and athleticism to the film, breathing life into the spirited musical numbers. But just what if MGM did not buy into Cummings's project? At least we know the magic that happened when they did.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon Prime