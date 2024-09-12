If there's one thing we know about Danny Trejo by now, it is that the actor is game to participate in any project that sounds different or fun enough to attract viewers' attention. So goes the concept for his latest movie Seven Cemeteries. To tease the action thriller that also has a touch of the supernatural, Quiver Distribution has teamed up with Collider to exclusively debut its trailer along with the release date: Seven Cemeteries premieres in theaters, on Demand, and on Digital on October 11, just in time for Halloween.

The trailer for Seven Cemeteries reveals that the story is pretty wild: Trejo plays Bravo, an ex-con who's just been let out of prison after 28 years incarcerated. He can't lie low, though, because a local drug lord is about to take over an innocent woman's ranch and nobody alive can take him down. That's why Bravo teams up with a witch to bring back seven ruthless friends who might be able to take down the cartel from the dead and save the woman's ranch.

Yes, you read that right. In Seven Cemeteries, Trejo conjures up an army of the dead, and since they can't be killed again, they'll stand a chance against the drug lord and his goons. The trailer also suggests that both Bravo's team and their foes will have to find creative ways to defeat each other due to one team's unique undead circumstances. From the looks of it, the movie is a pretty fun mix of action, thrills, and horror elements, the kind of combination that not many actors can pull off.

Who Is the Team Behind 'Seven Cemeteries'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Seven Cemeteries is directed by John Gulager, who previously helmed the dark comedy trilogy Feast, Piranha 2, and 2013's Zombie Night. He co-writes the script with Joel Soisson, who also penned Dracula 2000, Hellraiser: Hellworld, and Children of the Corn: Runaway. The cast also features Sal Lopez (Full Metal Jacket), Samantha Ashley (Chicago Fire), Efren Ramirez (Crank 2: High Voltage), Vincent M. Ward (The Walking Dead), Lew Temple (Unstoppable), Richard Esteras (The Bear) and Maria Canals-Barrera (The Wizards of Waverly Place).

This has been a pretty prolific year for Trejo. He's starred in several titles across all genres, and most recently he lent his voice to Mustang Sally in the new animated series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He was also in the award-winning drama American Underdog and western The Night They Came Home.

Seven Cemeteries premieres simultaneously in theaters and on Digital on October 11. You can check out the trailer above.