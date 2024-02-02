The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is all set to land on Netflix this winter. Although the series was released in Japan in fall 2023, fans in international territories can now catch all the action when the sequel arrives on streaming, starting January 2024. The hit franchise has five successful seasons under its belt and Four Knights of the Apocalypse marks a whole new chapter for both the manga and the anime adaptation, thus expanding the franchise with a new set of characters and story arcs. The upcoming sequel is based on the manga Four Knights of Apocalypse by Nakaba Suzuki, who also wrote and illustrated the original The Seven Deadly Sins, and was published in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine. Set many years after the events of the final season of The Seven Deadly Sins, Four Knights of Apocalypse focuses on a young boy named Percival who lives in Britannia with his grandfather. He learns of a life-changing prophecy that declares that a group of warriors, named the 'Four Knights of Apocalypse', will destroy the world, and Percival is destined to be one of them. As doom unfolds and danger looms large on the peaceful haven, the young boy, untouched by the complexities of the world, sets out on a journey of discovery and revenge.

The sequel series has been in the works since 2022, soon after the original manga was published, to be produced by TMS Entertainment, with Maki Odaira directing and Shigeru Murakoshi writing the screenplay. In 2021, the manga Four Knights of the Apocalypse was nominated for the seventh Next Manga Award (Best Printed Manga category). The Seven Deadly Sins was one of the first internationally licensed anime series to have a home on Netflix and quickly became the streamer’s flagship anime title. With its popularity increasing, fans sought out more screen adaptations of the original bestselling manga. The series ran for five seasons, from October 2014 through January 2021, including a special season, released in 2016. On its release on Netflix, The Seven Deadly Sins became "the fourth most binge-watched show within its first 24 hours of release on their platform." Between 2018 and 2023, the franchise released four anime films, namely The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky, The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light, and the two-part film, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh. During its run, the anime series also spawned more properties, including four light novels, video games, illustrations, and even a stage adaptation.

And now, as the much-anticipated sequel series arrives, you can check out all the details, including the plot, trailer, cast, and characters, and everything you need to know The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

When Did The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Come Out?

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse was first released in Japan on TBS, back in October 2023. Netflix acquired the anime’s streaming rights and released the series on January 31, 2024.

What Is The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse About?

The plot of the sequel, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, is described as,

Set years after the disbanding of the Seven Deadly Sins, Britannia's most infamous Holy Knights, the series focuses on the young boy Percival, who discovers that he is destined to be part of a group of four knights prophesied to destroy the world. Targeted by the forces of Camelot as a result, Percival travels to find the other three members of the Four Knights alongside Lancelot, a Liones knight who is the son of the Seven Sins member Ban. the former Seven Deadly Sins holy knight of Greed.

Where Can You Watch The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse?

Although not a streamer original, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is exclusively available on Netflix for US subscribers. Even before the latest edition of the hit anime, Netflix has been home to the long-running franchise for many years, among several other popular and successful anime series. The platform became the second exclusive international distribution for the anime and started streaming the series from its very first season. Netflix's users can now watch all five seasons of The Seven Deadly Sins, currently streaming on Netflix. You can also buy the first season on Apple TV.

How Many Episodes Are There in ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse’?

The all-new installment of The Seven Deadly Sins has 15 episodes, each running for roughly 30 minutes. Check out the episode list with creator details below –

Episode 1: "The Boy's Departure"; Directed by Maki Odaira; Written by Shigeru Murakoshi; Storyboarded by Maki Odaira

Episode 2: "The Unknown Force"; Directed by Keiko Oyamada; Written by Shigeru Murakoshi; Storyboarded by Maki Odaira

Episode 3: "The Four Knights of the Apocalypse"; Directed by - Maki Odaira; Written by Shigeru Murakoshi; Storyboarded by Maki Odaira

Episode 4: "The Demon of Echo Gorge"; Directed by Kim Min-Sun; Written by Shigeru Murakoshi; Storyboarded by Maki Odaira

Episode 5: "A Resolve Further Honed"; Directed by Yūichirō Yano; Written by Shigeru Murakoshi; Storyboarded by Yūichirō Yano

Episode 6: "Sistana Shaken"; Directed by Hideki Tokonatsu; Yūsuke Nakagama; Written by Shigeru Murakoshi; Storyboarded by Hiroyuki Fukushima

Episode 7: "The Name of the Magic"; Directed by Nobuo Tomizawa; Written by Shigeru Murakoshi; Storyboarded by Nobuo Tomizawa

Episode 8: "Young Heroes"; Directed by Akira Yamato; Written by Shigeru Murakoshi; Storyboarded by Hisao Yokobori

Episode 9: "Master and Pupil"; Directed by Yasurō Tsuchiya; Written by Shigeru Murakoshi; Storyboarded by Hiroyuki Fukushima

Episode 10: "Roar of Destruction"; Directed by Yasurō Tsuchiya; Written by Shigeru Murakoshi; Storyboarded by Yūichirō Yano

Episode 11: "A Real Holy Knight"; Directed by Haruki Kasugamori; Written by Shigeru Murakoshi; Storyboarded by Nobuo Tomizawa

Episode 12: "A Sinister Endeavor"; Directed by Nobuo Tomizawa; Written by Shigeru Murakoshi; Storyboarded by Hiroyuki Fukushima

Episode 13: "The Cornered"; Directed by Nobuo Tomizawa; Written by Shigeru Murakoshi; Storyboarded by Chika Nenbe, Kamadon

Episode 14: "The Goat Sin"; Directed by Keiko Oyamada; Written by Shigeru Murakoshi; Storyboarded by Keiko Oyamada

Episode 15: "The Dark Talismans"

Is there a The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Trailer?

Netflix released the latest trailer for the much awaited Four Knights of the Apocalypse in the last quarter of 2023. The video seems on brand with the franchise’s art, music, and character design, although the previous seasons were created by a different studio. The two-minute clip opens with the ominous prophecy where we learn that Percival would be one of the four knights of the apocalypse who would destroy the world. The scenes cut to the young boy who lives in a remote haven and seems shocked to learn about his fate. We soon learn that there is a dark, unseen entity with a connection to Percival who has taken his grandfather’s life. With nothing left at home but his grandfather’s last words to guide him, Percival sets out on his own to hunt down his grandfather’s killer. And thus begins his journey that will change not only his destiny but the fate of the world, where he meets new friends who will help him on his path.

Who stars in The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse?

The original Japanese voice cast for the upcoming Four Knights of the Apocalypse features a huge number of cast members. But as the main protagonists and second-most important characters, Shou Komura stars as Percival; Aino Shimada as Nasiens; Akio Ōtsuka as Varghese; Kanna Nakamura as Anghalad; Kikunosuke Toya as Donny; Kouki Uchiyama as Shin; Rikiya Koyama as Pellegarde; Sachi Kokuryu as Arthur Pendragon; Setsuji Satoh as Sylvan; Toshiyuki Morikawa as Ironside; Yuuhei Takagi as Gowther, and Yuuki Kaji as Meliodas.

Who Made The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse?

The anime series is a screen adaptation of the original manga Four Knights of the Apocalypse by Nakaba Suzuki. The Japanese manga artist is best known as the original writer and illustrator of The Seven Deadly Sins, serialized from 2012 to 2020. With 55 million copies sold, The Seven Deadly Sins became one of the best-selling manga of all time. Suzuki was also awarded the 39th Kodansha Manga Award for Best Shōnen Manga. He also provided the original stories for the film adaptations of the anime series.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is directed by Maki Kodaira with the screenplay written by Shigeru Murakoshi. Kodaira has previously directed Pokémon Ultimate Journey and select episodes of Sekirei, Trinity Seven, and Pokemon. Youichi Takada is the character designer, and the music for the series is composed by Kohta Yamamoto, who composes the main theme along with Hiroyuki Sawano. Yamamoto is best known for composing the soundtrack for Attack on Titan: The Final Season, which won him the Crunchyroll Anime Award for Best Soundtrack. Telecom Animation Film serves as the animation studio for the series, while TMS Entertainment is credited for production and planning. Netflix serves as the streaming partner for the series in international territories.