Netflix have a huge catalog of exciting anime, from the beloved Castlevania: Nocturne to the recently released surprise hit Terminator Zero. In 2025, the promise of more enticing anime has kept millions of fans on the edge of their seats, with both My Happy Marriage and Sakamoto Days already taking the streamer by storm in the first month of the year.

Now it is the turn of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2, the sequel to the iconic Seven Deadly Sins franchise that has already been released in Japan to rave reviews. Months have felt like years for those waiting for the US release. However, the time has finally come to sit back and indulge in the action-packed extravaganza that Season 2 promises to be. So, without further ado, here's how you can watch The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2.

When is ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse’ Season 2 Released?

Image via TMS Entertainment

Officially, you can catch the US premiere of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 on Thursday, January 30, 2025. This date marks the arrival of a smorgasbord of exciting television, from the release of The Recruit Season 2 and the second outing of Mo to Netflix to the midseason premieres of your favorite shows on network television, including Ghosts, Matlock, and Elsbeth.

Is 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse' Season 2 Streaming?

Image via TMS Entertainment

Of course, just like Season 1, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse will be available to stream on Netflix. If you simply can't wait until the aforementioned release date and need your fill of The Seven Deadly Sins franchise content now, fear not, as Netflix have you covered. Not only can you watch the first outing of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse on the streamer, but you can also catch plenty of other content in the franchise, from films such as Cursed By Light, Grudge of Edinburgh, and Prisoners of the Sky, to all five seasons of Dragon's Judgment.

If you're one of the few without a Netflix subscription who will need one for the upcoming second season, here's a breakdown of the options currently available:

Plans Features Subscription Costs Standard With Ads 1080p Resolution

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Ad breaks $7.99 per month Standard (Ad-Free) Access to Netflix's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Full HD 1080p streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles

No Ads $17.99 per month Premium Access to Netflix's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

4k + HDR streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles

No Ads $24.99 per month

Can You Watch 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse' Season 2 Without Netflix?

Image via TMS Entertainment

If you're looking to stream The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse and you don't have Netflix, you might find yourself stuck for options as Netflix hold exclusive rights to the sequel. However, if you like collecting physical media, there's a strong chance The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 will, at some point, receive a DVD and Blu-ray release, as this is the same fate that befell Season 1. For more information regarding a physical release of Season 2, stay tuned to Collider.

Watch the 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse' Season 2 Trailer

The official trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 was released on September 10, 2024, and is available to watch above. Packed full of the same eye-catching, action-packed entertainment that fans of the franchise are now well-used to, this trailer also gives a sneak peek at what viewers can expect for the next installment in The Seven Deadly Sins sequel. Set to conclude the events of Chaos in Liones Arc and subsequently begin the Wolnack Arc and Demon Realm Arc events, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 will focus on the remaining chapters in the 152 published chapters of the Four Knights of Apocalypse manga, following Season 1's detailing of the first 77. A full synopsis for Season 2 is yet to be released, with the synopsis for the entire series reading:

"Set years after the disbanding of the Seven Deadly Sins, Britannia's most infamous Holy Knights, the series focuses on the young boy Percival, who discovers that he is destined to be part of a group of four knights prophesied to destroy the world. Targeted by the forces of Camelot as a result, Percival travels to find the other three members of the Four Knights alongside Lancelot, a Lioness knight who is the son of the Seven Sins member Ban, the former Seven Deadly Sins holy knight of Greed."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse' Season 2?

Image via TMS Entertainment

If you're looking to plan your immediate future around the release of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2, here's a look at the episode schedule to help you find some anime-friendly structure:

Episode: Title: Directed By: Release Date: 1 "The Power of the King" Yasurō Tsuchiya Thursday, January 30, 2025 2 "Prepared to Part Ways" Haruki Kasugamori Thursday, January 30, 2025 3 "Guinevere" Nobuo Tomizawa Thursday, January 30, 2025 4 "Confrontation" Eiichi Hayashi, Akihiro Izumi Thursday, January 30, 2025 5 "City of Battle" Nobuo Tomizawa, Maki Odaira Thursday, January 30, 2025 6 "Flames of Reminiscence" Yasurō Tsuchiya Thursday, January 30, 2025 7 "The Crazed King" Kim Min-Sun, Nobuo Tomizawa Thursday, January 30, 2025 8 "Savior" Kim Min-Sun, Nobuo Tomizawa Thursday, January 30, 2025 9 "Behemoth of Calamity" J-Cube Thursday, January 30, 2025 10 "Wavering Hearts" Daisuke Sakamoto Thursday, January 30, 2025 11 "The Fated Boy" Yasurō Tsuchiya Thursday, January 30, 2025 12 "Banquet for Braves" Nobuo Tomizawa Thursday, January 30, 2025