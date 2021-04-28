Netmarble has announced its cinematic adventure RPG The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is getting a Stranger Things crossover, an impressive use of brand synergy for the popular mobile game.

Beginning from today until May 11, players who log in to the game and play the tie-in content will receive all sorts of bountiful bonuses and goodies related to Netflix’s hit series, marking the first time The Seven Deadly Sins has crossed over with a live-action property.

Eleven, Jim Hopper, Mike Wheeler, and Will Byers are all making their debuts in the anime-influenced game. For whatever reason, the next major World Quest in the 7DS universe will head into the Upside Down, with users able to claim special rewards like costumes, diamonds, and other limited edition items.

Image via Netmarble

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is based on the anime of the same name, which not-so-coincidentally streams on Netflix, so there is a reason behind this crossover. The game already boasts over 150 characters, 200 costumes, hundreds of cutscenes, and the vocal talents of the original voice cast, helping it amass well in excess of 30 million downloads since first launching in March of last year. Roping in some familiar names from one of the biggest TV shows on the planet is only going to see that number swell even further, especially with fans anxiously waiting for Season 4 of Stranger Things.

The first three seasons of Stranger Things are streaming on Netflix, while The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is available to download with or without the residents of Hawkins, Indiana on the App Store and Google Play. Check out the trailer for The Deven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross / Stranger Things crossover below.

