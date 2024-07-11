The Big Picture Edward Bluemel is set to star in Netflix's Agatha Christie adaptation, The Seven Dials Mystery as Jimmy Thesiger.

The series, helmed by Chris Chibnall, follows a murder mystery at a country house party.

Bluemel's impressive career includes roles in Sex Education and Killing Eve.

In an exclusive revealed by Variety, the upcoming Agatha Christie series, The Seven Dials Mystery, has added another eye-catching star to its already impressive ensemble. Edward Bluemel, most recently seen as the charming, alternative love interest in Prime Video's My Lady Jane, will officially be joining the cast of the upcoming Netflix project as Jimmy Thesiger. Bluemel partners the likes of Mia McKenna-Bruce as Bundle Brent, Martin Freeman as Superintendent Battle, and Helena Bonham Carter as Lady Caterham, making for an already alluring ensemble that packs quite the British star power.

A classic Christie whodunnit mystery, the series is helmed by former Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall. No stranger to the world of murder mysteries, Chibnall's creation of Broadchurch back in 2013 led to countless awards, with the coastal town crime drama keeping viewers on their toes until the very last, twisted gasp. According to Variety, The Seven Dials Mystery, "follows a lavish country house party where a practical joke appears to have gone murderously wrong. It’s down to the fizzingly inquisitive Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent (McKenna-Bruce) to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country house mystery. Bluemel will play Jimmy Thesiger, a charming and witty man who becomes Bundle’s ally in the murder investigation."

Bluemel's Role in 'Sex Education' Was Small But Impactful

Despite having only had a short on-screen career to date, Bluemel has always managed to impress at any given opportunity. For those with a Netflix subscription waiting for The Seven Dials Mystery to arrive, Bluemel's face will already be well-known as Sean, the troubled brother of Emma Mackey's Maeve Wiley in Sex Education. With the series dancing between high-school angst and gritty personal drama, one of the hardest-hitting storylines was that of the Wileys and their difficult relationship with their mother. Whenever given the chance, Bluemel perfectly captures the point of no return that Maeve so desperately wants to avoid, culminating in one of Season 4's strongest storylines.

Bluemel will also be a fond face for fans of Killing Eve, joining the main cast in Season 2 as Hugo. Clearly, Bluemel has a penchant for being part of incredible and critically acclaimed productions, which, alongside the established pedigree of the likes of Freeman and Bonham-Carter, certainly makes The Seven Dials Mystery feel all the more unmissable.

Edward Bluemel has officially joined the cast for Netflix's Agatha Christie adaptation, The Seven Dials Mystery. You can catch up with all episodes of Bluemel's most recent starring role in My Lady Jane on Prime right now.

