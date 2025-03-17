The bad boys are officially back in action, as Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, mark their comeback to filmmaking with the first-look images for their upcoming project, Seven Dogs. Not only do the debut shots showcase the thriller on its way to cinemas, but they’re also doing plenty to put the spotlight back on Saudi Arabia as a premier filming destination. Now nearly eight years since the cinema ban was lifted back in 2017, the country is doing whatever it can to entice crews to set up shop and get cameras rolling. With a $40 million production budget, Seven Dogs is certainly sinking some cash into the local economy, with filming taking place at Al-Hisn Big Time Studios in Riyadh.

Starring major players in Egyptian cinema, Seven Dogs features leading performances from Karim Abdel Aziz (The Blue Elephant, Abu Ali) and Ahmed Ezz (Kira & El Gin, The Cell). The movie centers around the unlikely pairing of a cop (Ezz) and an ex-con (Aziz), as they venture off on a globe-trotting quest to shut down the sale of an illegal street drug. The duo first cross paths when an Interpol officer, Khalid Al-Azzazi (Ezz), places criminal Ghali Abu Dawood (Aziz) under arrest. The former has ties to a highly secret and sought-after criminal organization known as 7 Dogs, who are threatening to plunge the world into chaos with a highly addictive and deadly new drug known as Pink Lady. Forced to trust one another, the two men from opposite sides of the tracks will do whatever it takes to ensure Pink Lady stays off the streets.

The first-look images showcase yet another explosive feature to come from the filmmakers known collectively as Adil & Bilall. A tense action shot captures the two leading men with their guns drawn and on the attack, while another gives behind-the-scenes vibes. Finally, the directorial duo can be seen having a blast with an explosion firing off behind them.

One Of the Genre’s Best Pairings