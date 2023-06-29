Who says BookTok can't change the world? There's been big news today as Netflix's eagerly anticipated adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo looks to have found a director in the shape of Leslye Headland, according to a new report just released by Deadline.

Having conquered the New York Times Bestseller Paperback list for an astounding 54 weeks in 2021, this remarkable book captured the hearts of readers long after its initial publication. The narrative soon became a viral sensation on TikTok, captivating audiences worldwide, until finally catching the attention of Netflix, who secured the rights. Within its pages, the story unfolds during a highly anticipated interview, where a young journalist finds themselves immersed in the captivating presence of Evelyn Hugo, a seasoned Hollywood icon. As Evelyn recounts her tumultuous journey through seven marriages, delving into tales of scandal, betrayal, and despair, she unveils astonishing truths that not only shape her own life but also the lives of those around her.

The report adds that the production had every A-list director in Hollywood desperate to grab the job, and as such, this is a major victory for Headland who just recently wrapped production on The Acolyte, the much-anticipated Star Wars spin-off series, which was unveiled to much acclaim at April's Star Wars Celebration Europe event in London, with the early footage shown being given major props.

Who is Leslye Headland?

Headland's journey in the entertainment industry began when she first started working on series like Black Monday and Smilf. Simultaneously, she ventured into directing feature films such as Bachelorette as well as writing About Last Night. However, her career truly skyrocketed when she secured the opportunity to be the showrunner for the critically acclaimed Netflix series Russian Doll. Not only did the show become a massive hit, but Headland also showcased her talents as a writer, director, and showrunner, leaving an indelible mark on the series.

Following the success of Russian Doll, Headland joined forces with Disney and Lucasfilm for the creation of The Acolyte. Taking on quite the workload, she assumes the roles of creator, showrunner, writer, and executive producer, demonstrating her remarkable versatility. Her collaboration with Lucasfilm solidified her position in the industry, leading her to secure a multi-year overall deal with the Disney-owned studio.

Under this agreement, Headland sets her sights on generating, developing, and directing a diverse range of series for various platforms, including network, cable, and streaming services. Notably, she recently served as an executive producer and director for Freeform's Single Drunk Female. Check out our interview with Headland from Star Wars Celebration down below.