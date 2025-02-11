Netflix’s long-awaited adaptation of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo has found its new director and is back on track, it would appear. The Burial filmmaker Maggie Betts has officially signed on to direct the film, taking over from Leslye Headland, who confirmed her departure from the project last month. Betts will also co-write the script alongside Little Fires Everywhere showrunner Liz Tigelaar, according to a report this morning from Deadline. Liza Chasin and Brad Mendelsohn will be serving as producers, while author Taylor Jenkins Reid and Margaret Chernin are on board as executive producers.

Since it was first published back in 2017, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo has been a sensation in every sense of the word, spending an astonishing 120 weeks on The New York Times Bestseller list for paperback fiction. Thanks in large part to BookTok, the novel experienced a major resurgence, eventually leading Netflix to acquire the rights for a film adaptation as they tried to capitalise on it while it was hot.

For those who aren't aware, the novel follows the life story of Evelyn Hugo, a reclusive Hollywood icon who, after decades of mystery, decides to share the truth about her seven marriages with an ambitious young journalist who hunts her down. As Evelyn goes back through her life and tells a story that is chock full of scandal, deception and quite a lot of heartbreak, there are shocking revelations which bubble up to the surface that will change the lives of everyone involved in Evelyn's story.

Who is Maggie Betts?

Betts takes over on the film from The Acolyte and Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, who expressed her enthusiasm for the project in a statement even after she had departed, stating:

"I am no longer working on that project. I remain a huge, huge fan of the book and of the people working on it. It's one of those things where you know it's going to be a huge success."

Betts has reportedly been on Netflix's radar for some time and her track record makes her an exciting choice to helm the adaptation. The Burial, her most recent film for Amazon, earned critical acclaim for its powerhouse performances from Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones. Before that, she directed Novitiate, a Sony Pictures Classics drama that drew a lot of praise from critics and audiences.

