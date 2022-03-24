Liz Tigelaar has been tapped to adapt the best-selling novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo for Netflix, according to Deadline. The project will be adapted into a feature-length film for Netflix, and will be based on the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel of the same name, which was the first of Reid's runaway bestsellers.

The novel tells the story of the reclusive Hollywood legend Evelyn Hugo, who picks an otherwise unknown reporter, Monique Grant, to write a profile on her life. During their interview, Evelyn discusses her rise to fame and many details regarding her seven marriages, including many secrets that previously had not been revealed. As Evelyn tells her story to Monique, however, one question surfaces: the reason behind her hiring Monique in the first place.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo has become a blockbuster novel, thanks to its success on TikTok. The novel was originally released in 2017, and has been featured as a part of Reese Witherspoon's Book Club. Reid also saw major success with Daisy Jones and the Six, a novel tangetially connected to Evelyn Hugo, which is currently being adapted into a series for Amazon.

Tigelaar has experience working with Reid's source material in other settings. She is currently adapting Malibu Rising, another Jenkins Reid novel, for Hulu, centered on a family of surfers connected by the trauma of their past and the exploits of their debauched famous father, Mick Riva. Previously, Tigelaar adapted the Celeste Ng novel Little Fires Everywhere into a limited series for Hulu, with Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington serving as producers for the limited series. Little Fires Everywhere received a positive critical response and helped to bolster sales of Ng's novel once it aired.

It is not known what direction Tigelaar will take the project in, but it seems to be an assured success considering the desirability of Reid's properties at the moment. Her novels combine scandal, pop culture, and history into incredibly readable novels. Her work practically begs for a film or television adaptation — and has gotten its wish, with four of Reid's properties now in development — and none of her characters is more deserving of the Hollywood treatment than Evelyn Hugo herself.

Liza Chasin for 3Dot Productions and Brad Mendelsohn of Circle of Confusion are producing the film. No release date or writer has yet been set for the film.

