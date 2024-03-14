The Big Picture Seven Psychopaths highlights writer/director Martin McDonagh's dark humor and satirical take on creative frustration.

The film explores complex characters like Colin Farrell's Marty who struggles with empathy and inspiration.

Seven Psychopaths blends comedic absurdity with McDonagh's signature stylish writing.

Although the last two decades have seen the debut of many fresh and exciting cinematic voices, writer/director Martin McDonagh has certainly carved out a unique style of uncomfortably dark humor. The former playwright turned filmmaker has been able to examine cultural issues with honesty and brittle humor, crafting four excellent films that challenge their viewers to laugh and cringe in equal measure. McDonagh is also keenly aware of the timely subject material of his work. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri examines the inherent violence in America’s heartland, and The Banshees of Inisherin examines the deterioration of a friendship against the backdrop of war. As ambitious as these endeavors have been, McDonaugh is also an inherently talented storyteller with extensive knowledge of the changes that come with the writing process. While it's just as uncompromisingly cynical and shockingly dark as his other projects, McDonagh’s 2012 crime comedy, Seven Psychopaths, is a hilarious analysis of “writer’s block” and the struggle to find inspiration.

What Is ‘Seven Psychopaths’ About?

Seven Psychopaths follows the struggling screenwriter Marty (Colin Farrell), whose creativity has stalled during the writing of his latest project. Although Marty has a somewhat brilliant title in his mind, Seven Psychopaths (the first of the film’s many meta references), he struggles to find compelling characters to create his narrative. This prompts Marty’s best friend, Billy Bickle (Sam Rockwell), to begin investigating a group of deranged criminals throughout the city in order to use their stories as inspiration for the screenplay. While most writers are familiar with some form of creative frustration, Seven Psychopaths shows just how frustrating “writer’s block” can be for those that have committed their lives to telling stories. It feels personal coming from McDonagh, as he is a filmmaker known for crafting rich stories about the loss of innocence.

Although Marty has sunk deep into depression as a result of his ineptitude, he’s also forced to deal with the ethically dubious schemes that Billy has been pulling off. Alongside his cohort, Hans Kieslowski (Christopher Walken), Billy decides to kidnap local dogs and then return them to their owners, reaping the benefits when they reward him for his kindness. While a brilliant way to prey upon unsuspecting victims, Billy’s plan goes awry when he steals a Shih Tzu that belongs to the gangster Charlie Costello (Woody Harrelson). Like any of the best dark comedies, Seven Psychopaths succeeds by steadily escalating the absurdity of the situation, as Billy’s plan ends up getting him into deeper trouble. Once the film becomes a gangster thriller set within Charlie’s ruthless gang rivalries, it’s easy to forget that the inciting incident was an unfulfilled writer trying to come up with new ideas.

Rockwell certainly gives one of the most underrated performances of his career, but Farrell’s softly spoken, sad sack character is the perfect protagonist for this untraditional crime saga. Despite claiming to have a deeper knowledge about human nature than Billy due to his writing career, Marty quickly reveals that his lack of empathy bars him from truly being able to develop substantial writing. He’s so determined to “crack” the perfect story that he becomes ignorant to the stories that surround him. Ironically, it’s only after Marty begins acting heroically that he begins to come up with more ideas for his script. It’s a thoughtful character arc where Farrell slowly makes a pretentious character into a protagonist worth rooting for.

‘Seven Psychopaths’ Has a Great Supporting Cast

Close

Although the dynamic between Marty and Billy is the heart of the film, Seven Psychopaths highlights its erratic sense of humor through its excellent ensemble cast. A skill McDonagh has had ever since his early short film work is his ability to add emotional complexity to characters that would have otherwise been considered caricatures. While the notion of a ruthless gangster who simply loves his dog seems like a “one joke character” on paper, Charlie develops into one of the film’s most nuanced characters. Like Marty, Charlie is motivated by a profound feeling of meaninglessness, and often questions what, if anything, his life’s work has amounted to. Harrelson’s performance is both snappy and sensitive, and the parallels McDonagh draws between the literary world and illegal drug trading are quite humorous.

Seven Psychopaths is also notable for its expert use of Walken, an actor whose idiosyncrasies have made him a popular culture icon in the second half of his career. While it’s easy to associate him with the wild true stories about his life, Seven Psychopaths serves as a reminder that Walken is a great character actor. Hans’ belief in a higher calling makes him the moral center of the peculiar narrative, and he’s often tasked with translating stories relating to spirituality to both Marty and Billy. While these awkward insertions of ancient philosophy into what is ostensibly a work of pulp fiction risked being awkward, Walken is the perfect device to make these tonal shifts work.

‘Seven Psychopaths’ Satirizes the Artistic Process

Image Via CBS Films

Although the film certainly contains more slapstick humor than one may expect coming from McDonagh, Seven Psychopaths is uncompromisingly bleak with the message it tells about creative fulfillment. Marty ends up risking his life, losing his friends, and discovering secrets about his community, but there’s never any suggestion that he’s actually become a more informed writer. If anything, McDonagh suggests that Marty would have to replicate this strange process should he ever attempt to write something on the same level. There’s a cyclical nature to his creative process that McDonagh suggests is inherently unsustainable.

Although many of McDonagh’s films take place in tactile environments that feel like real places, Seven Psychopaths serves as a meta commentary on the crime film genre. By examining the latent motivations and tragic private lives of his characters, McDonagh reveals how inherently fraudulent many of the genre’s recurring tropes are. While it’s certainly a cynical message, Seven Psychopaths is peppered with so many amusing anecdotes and memorable characters that it’s easy to look past its darker implications.

