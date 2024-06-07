The Big Picture Seven Samurai, a classic masterpiece by Akira Kurosawa, is returning to US theaters in a 4K restored format this July.

The epic film follows a group of farmers hiring samurai to protect their village against marauding bandits in 1586 Japan.

Known for its themes, action, and ensemble cast, Seven Samurai has influenced various films and remains a timeless cinematic treasure.

Director Akira Kurosawa‘s seminal epic Seven Samurai is coming to US theaters in a 4K restored format this July, Deadline reports. The feature is widely considered one of the greatest and most influential films in cinema history with its influences seen on many action films including Star Wars, The Hateful Eight, John Wick, and even Rebel Moon. It’ll be a great opportunity for nostalgic fans as well as a whole new generation to see the feature in all its glory again on the big screen. The restored version made its debut at the recently held Cannes Film Festival and is all set to entertain fans in the US.

The movie set in the Sengoku period of Japanese history, follows the story of a village of desperate farmers, who seek to hire samurai to combat a gang of marauding bandits. Answering their call is a samurai, who has fallen on hard times. Once he agrees to help the villagers he goes on to recruit six others to help him teach the people how to defend themselves. The culmination of their efforts helps the villagers to fend off 40 bandits, who attack the village.

‘Seven Samurai’ Is a Classic

Image via Toho

The feature co-written, edited, and helmed by Kurosawa is often compared to a Western and is highly acclaimed for its themes, action set pieces, and amazing stunt choreography. The new official restoration synopsis elaborates, “This three-hour ride from Akira Kurosawa seamlessly weaves philosophy and entertainment, delicate human emotions, and relentless action, into a rich, evocative, and unforgettable tale of courage and hope.”

Seven Samurai was the most expensive film made in Japan in its time and turned out to be the second-highest-grossing domestic film in the country in 1954. With its humane themes and slick action the movie is often cited as the most remade, reworked, and referenced films in cinema. The movie cast an ensemble including talents like Takashi Shimura as Kambei Shimada, Yoshio Inaba as Gorōbei Katayama, Daisuke Katō as Shichirōji, Seiji Miyaguchi as Kyūzō, Minoru Chiaki as Heihachi Hayashida, Isao Kimura as Katsushirō Okamoto, and Toshiro Mifune as Kikuchiyo. Further rounding off the cast are Yoshio Tsuchiya, Bokuzen Hidari, Yukiko Shimazaki, Kamatari Fujiwara, Keiko Tsushima, Kokuten Kōdō, Yoshio Kosugi, and many more.

Seven Samurai screening begins on July 5 in New York followed by a Los Angeles premiere on July 7 with the film opening wide on July 12.