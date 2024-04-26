The Big Picture Seven Samurai was originally going to be about one samurai before becoming a story about a group defending a village.

Kurosawa faced production challenges such as lengthy script rewrites and clashes with Toho Studios.

Despite the hurdles, Kurosawa's dedication led to a lasting legacy seen in iconic action films today.

Akira Kurosawa brought a number of iconic films to the silver screen, but the standout is definitely Seven Samurai. Its simple yet powerful story of warriors assembling to defend a small village from bandits is the pinnacle of the samurai genre, while films like The Magnificent Seven and Rebel Moon looked to it for inspiration. In fact, the Western genre owes a lot of gratitude to Kurosawa's films. That's not even counting how Seven Samurai has influenced other action films; the sequence where elder samurai Kambei (Takashi Shimura) saves a child from a bandit is the template that the James Bond films keep returning to.

Making Seven Samurai turned out to be a turbulent process for Kurosawa. Not only did he end up changing the initial pitch twice, but he also butted heads with Toho Studios during filming. There were also a number of issues with how the film was presented during its original theatrical run, which included various cuts. So what exactly were the challenges that Kurosawa faced when filming?

Seven Samurai A poor village under attack by bandits recruits seven unemployed samurai to help them defend themselves. Release Date April 26, 1954 Director Akira Kurosawa Cast Toshiro Mifune , Takashi Shimura Runtime 207 minutes Main Genre Drama Production Company Toho

'Seven Samurai' Took Its Final Form After a Number of Rewrites

Kurosawa's original version of Seven Samurai actually didn't have seven samurai or even a quest to defend a village. He originally intended for the film to follow the life of a single samurai, before deciding to adapt a story he read about a group of samurai that chose to protect a small village. Kurosawa, along with co-writers Hideo Oguni and Shinobu Hashimoto, wrote a 500-page script called "Six Samurai" before deciding to shake up the dynamic with a seventh member.

This led to the creation of the samurai Kikuchyo, who's played by Kurosawa's frequent collaborator Toshiro Mifune in the final film. Kikucyho is the standout character in Seven Samurai, hiding his tragic past behind confrontational behavior and providing Mifune with a different character from the stoic swordsman he'd portray in Yojimbo. But even after Kurosawa, Oguji, and Hashimoto settled on the story of Seven Samurai, it took them six weeks to hash out the script. Their dedication to getting the script right led to them forbidding visits from family or even phone calls, but all three men turned out a script that manages to capture the highs of triumph and the lows of tragedy that were a part of a samurai's life.

Akira Kurosawa & Toho Argued During 'Seven Samurai's Production

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Seven Samurai's script wasn't the only element of the film that Kurosawa spent a lengthy amount of time on. He built an entire village set in the Shizuoka prefecture of Japan, because he felt that having a more tactile set would draw the best performances out of the cast. "The quality of the set influences the quality of the actors' performances. If the plan of a house and the design of the rooms are done properly, the actors can move about in them naturally," he wrote in his autobiography, Something Like an Autobiography. "If I have to tell an actor, 'Don't think about where this room is in relation to the rest of the house,' that natural ease cannot be achieved. For this reason, I have the sets made exactly like the real thing. It restricts the shooting but encourages that feeling of authenticity." Kurosawa also utilized multiple cameras when filming a scene, as well as telephoto lenses to make audiences feel like they were in the thick of the action with the samurai. He also edited Seven Samurai while it was filming, which is a practice that's unorthodox, to say the least.

Related This 'Seven Samurai' Actor Was George Lucas' First Choice for Star Wars A legend in Japanese filmmaking was the desired pick for two iconic roles in the first Star Wars movie.

Seven Samurai ended up costing $500,000. That's a fraction of what most blockbusters or even independent productions cost today, but in the 1950s it was unheard of for a Japanese production to exceed $70,000 dollars. As a result, Toho shut down production of the film twice, leading to production taking a year to complete. Kurosawa was unphased by this and spent this time fishing, confident that Toho would let him complete Seven Samurai since the studio had a financial stake in the project. "Something always comes up. We didn't have enough horses; it rained all the time. It is just the kind of picture that is impossible to make in this country." Delays in filming did lead to one major change in Seven Samurai, as its final battle was scheduled for a summer shoot but instead was shot in the icy cold of February. This made the final fight even more impactful; not only are the samurai and villagers fighting against bandits, but the very elements themselves.

'Seven Samurai' Had Multiple Versions Before Its Final Cut Was Released

Close

Kurosawa eventually finished Seven Samurai, but there was one last hurdle: the runtime. Toho feared that a three-plus-hour runtime would scare away American audiences. 50 minutes were shaved off of the original U.S. cut (which was originally named The Magnificent Seven, the same title that Seven Samurai's Western remake would eventually receive). Longer cuts started making their way to the U.S., first with a 190-minute cut in 1991 and a 203-minute cut in 2002. The Criteron Collection eventually released Kurosawa's full cut on DVD, allowing film fans to finally see Seven Samurai in all its glory.

Though Akira Kurosawa walked a rocky road while filming Seven Samurai, the end results speak for themselves. The fight scenes are intense, placing the viewer right in the center of the action like Kurosawa intended. Each of the samurai has their own unique character traits, whether it's Kambei's stoic nature or Kikuchyo's boorish behavior. This helps endear them to the audience and leads to some heroic but ultimately tragic moments when some of the samurai die. Even the fact that other filmmakers have used it as a template for their own work speaks to how Kurosawa crafted a film that stood, and still stands, the test of time.

Seven Samurai is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max