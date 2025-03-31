This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Cristin Milioti has found her next project. The How I Met Your Mother star has been cast in Seven Sisters, an upcoming FX drama that will follow a family that will be forced to confront dark secrets after one of the members stars communicating with a voice no one else can hear. Elizabeth Olsen has been cast as the sibling who will make the family's worst nightmares come to life. Milioti's casting was made public a couple of weeks after it was announced that Elizabeth Olsen would be starring in the drama pilot as FX gears up for the cameras to start rolling in the near future.

Cristin Millioti recently found a new wave of success thanks to her role as Sofia Falcone in The Penguin. The Batman spinoff allowed the actress to step into the shoes of a major antagonist, while the titular villian portrayed by Colin Farrell attempted to build a name for himself in Gotham City. And that wasn't the only time Cristin Millioti stole the spotlight in recent years. Palm Springs told the story of two people stuck in a time loop, with Milioti portraying the woman who had to figure out how to escape the repetitive situation.

Not much is known about the premise of Seven Sisters, other than the fact that the mysterious voice will influence the relationships the family has formed over the course of years. The drama pilot was written by Will Arbery, who will also be working on the project as a producer. The pilot will be directed by Sean Durkin. Before he was given the chance to work on this unconventional narrative about a damaged family, the filmmaker was involved with the development of Dead Ringers and The Iron Claw.

The Return of Elizabeth Olsen

Image via Magnolia Pictures

Seven Sisters will mark the return of Elizabeth Olsen. The actress has been portraying Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a decade. With the character taking a break thanks to the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Olsen has taken the opportunity to star in a wide variety of projects that showcase her skills as a performer. In Love & Death, the actress portrayed Candy Montgomery, a real-life woman who was accused of committing an unspeakable crime. Elizabeth Olsen was also seen in His Three Daughters. The drama written and directed by Azazel Jacobs also followed a dysfunctional family. Time will tell if Elizabeth Olsen and Cristin Millioti have good chemistry on the screen when they star in Seven Sisters.

A release date for Seven Sisters hasn't been announced by FX. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.