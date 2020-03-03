Check out the Crazy Cameo-Filled Trailer for the Dark Comedy ‘Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss’

Kate Micucci and Sam Huntington star as a couple whose tiny Los Angeles apartment is suddenly besieged by a series of suicidal cultists in the trailer for Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss.

The film, originally screened at the Tribeca Film Festival back in 2018 as part of the Midnight movies section, is a madcap dark comedy about suicide and ritual murder, two things that don’t immediately seem hilarious on paper but look absolutely delightful in this latest trailer. That’s thanks to the cast, which includes the always-delightful Micucci, Oscar-winner Taika Waititi as the appropriately wacky cult leader, Rick and Morty mastermind Dan Harmon as a grizzled police detective, and a Murderer’s Row of comedians in cameo roles as cultists who absolutely cannot wait to kill themselves in the couple’s bathtub, including Maria Bamford, Brian Posehn, and Mark McKinney.

Micucci and Huntington play Paul and Claire, who initially cannot believe the incredible deal they’ve gotten on rent for their apartment until cultists begin breaking in to off themselves in the tub. That’s because their oddball messiah Storsh (Waititi) killed himself in the very same bathtub, which serves as a gateway to the spirit realm and allows anyone who dies within it to achieve eternal bliss at Storsh’s side.

To call the premise “bizarre” is a disservice both to the film and the word “bizarre”. But it’s undeniably a good thing that the movie is finally getting a wide release. Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss hits select theaters March 6 and VOD March 17.