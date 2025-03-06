Oscar Wilde's tragedy, Salome, was first translated into opera in 1905 by Richard Strauss. Combining dramatic vibratos and a seductive orchestral arrangement, Strauss' opera is intense to say the least. Not only does it follow the titular character as she dances for her stepfather in exchange for the head of John the Baptist (all so that she might kiss his lips), but it also sees her demise after having her wish granted. When thinking about this production and the majestic music that accompanies it, the mere thought of bringing it to the screen through a fresh lens seems inconceivable. Yet, Atom Egoyan takes on this challenge brilliantly in his latest film, Seven Veils.

Egoyan is known for conducting projects that examine the psycho-sexual behavior of its characters, a major example being Chloe, an erotic thriller he put out in 2010 featuring Amanda Seyfried. The pair once again collaborates in Seven Veils, with Seyfried playing an opera director fulfilling the death wish of her late theater professor (and lover) by remounting Salome, his most-praised opera staging. Although the film examines the protagonist's creative process behind-the-scenes, it also shows how cathartic this experience is to her, interweaving her story and that of Strauss' tragic heroine. This unique take on the play, focusing on how art can imitate life and vice versa, makes Egoyan's directorial effort compelling and at times convoluted.

Amanda Seyfried Immersive Performance Is a Gateway to Her Character's Inner Turmoil