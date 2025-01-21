Amanda Seyfried is a troubled opera director in the new trailer for Seven Veils. The new drama is the latest from Canadian director Atom Egoyan, who also wrote the script. It will be released in theaters on March 7, 2025.

In the trailer, Seyfried plays Jeanine, an opera director who's taken a several-year sabbatical, but is returning to work to mount a new production of Richard Strauss' 1905 opera Salome, which was notorious at the time of its release for the eroticism of its Dance of the Seven Veils - hence the film's title. She's staging it as a tribute to her late mentor, but as the production ramps up, her own repressed traumas begin to resurface, and the action on stage begins to blur with Jeanine's troubled life. The film is Seyfried's reunion with Egoyan, who previously directed her alongside Julianne Moore and Liam Neeson in the 2009 erotic thriller Chloe. The film blends reality with fiction in another way; it was shot on location in Toronto while Egoyan was mounting his own acclaimed production of Salome with the Canadian Opera Company.

What Has Amanda Seyfried Been Working On Lately?

Image via Hulu

Last year, Seyfried starred alongside Nick Kroll and Andrew Rannells in the horror comedy I Don't Understand You, in which she plays the mother of a child a gay couple is considering adopting. She also guested on "Frinkenstein's Monster," an episode of The Simpsons, where she played Homer's resentful new assistant. Next up, she's starring alongside Sydney Sweeney in the psychological thriller The Housemaid. She will also star as the title character, the founder of the celibate religious sect known as the Shakers, in Ann Lee, a new musical from Mona Fastvold and Brady Corbet. She is also set to star in the upcoming Peacock-original series Long Bright River, in which she will play a Philadelphia police officer trying to solve a string of murders in a troubled neighborhood.

In addition to Seyfried, Seven Veils also stars Rebecca Liddiard (Frankie Drake Mysteries), Douglas Smith (Big Little Lies), Mark O’Brien (Halt and Catch Fire), Vinessa Antoine (Diggstown), Ambur Braid (The Upside), and opera singer Michael Kupfer-Radecky. It was produced by Egoyan, Niv Fichman, Simone Urdl, Kevin Krikst and Fraser Ash, and executive produced by Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray, Adrian Love, Noah Segal, John Sloss, Nick Spicer, and Aram Tertzakian. Seven Veils is a production of Rhombus Media and Ego Film Arts, with the participation of Telefilm Canada and Ontario Creates, in association with IPR.VC, Cinetic Media, Crave, and the Canadian Opera Company. The film will be distributed in the US by XYZ Films and Variance.

Seven Veils will premiere in theaters on March 7, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for Seven Veils below.