With so much plot going on in the Season 2 finale of Severance, there was a blink-and-miss-it glimpse of a character left behind in the early part of Season 1. Petey (Yul Vazquez) makes an appearance, the once best friend of Mark S. (Adam Scott) when they worked in MDR together. The egg bar, defiant jazz, or the magnificent performance by Choreography and Merriment are few and far between to combat the boredom that can arise from the mysterious, tedious work in Lumon. A workplace friend can help. When Mark was promoted in the show's first episode, he learned it was the result of Petey quitting. Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) gave a remark, "I’m sorry, Mark. You guys were one of my favorite office friendships," but viewers never truly saw this relationship.

Before Mark decided to let a rogue surgeon experiment with reintegration on him, Petey did it first, with disastrous consequences. The performance by Yul Vazquez in the role was as excellent as the casting of the leads, and you believe him when he foreshadowed the deep, dark secrets of Lumon Industries. The gap between the seasons makes it even harder to remember poor Petey, and he’s largely been forgotten by the show, even though his arc revealed important plot points.

‘Severance’ Season 2 Had Callbacks to This Season 1 Character

Image via Apple TV+

Around the time that Mark allows himself to go through with the improved reintegration, the ending of Episode 3 puts viewers into the warped headspace of the procedure. Memories flooded in when Mark first awoke in Lumon and had to be questioned, with Petey asking, “Hey there, you on the table. I wonder if you mind taking a brief survey?” The voice is a small callback to the ex-MDR employee, then another tiny callback is put into the Season 2 finale when to commemorate Mark's imminent completion of the “Cold Harbor” file, the company puts on quite the celebration.

When the elevator doors open, Mark steps out to a personalized mural on the wall with a painted landscape of the “world’s tallest waterfall” and various figures standing around a sanctified version of himself. Petey’s face is among the group, standing next to Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette). But these references are almost lost in Season 2, a busy chapter that took a wintry field trip, examined backstories, answered questions, and complicated the central love triangle. Petey’s arc seems to be completed, which closes the door on seeing Vazquez return to the role and gives some details on what happened before the pilot episode. It's a shame, as Vazquez’s performance is made compelling very quickly as an outie who has access to his innie’s memories.

This Was an Important ‘Severance’ Character