The Season 2 finale of Severance was one for the ages, capping everything on the highest possible note — well, almost everything. One thing "Cold Harbor" does very well is leave crumbs to be picked up when the upcoming Season 3 arrives, and fans have been particularly drawn to the painting that greets Mark S. (Adam Scott) when he returns to Lumon's severed floor, titled "The Exalted Victory of Cold Harbor." According to one currently circulating fan theory, it could contain clues about where the next season might go, not relating to Mark, but everyone's favorite self-help author, Dr. Ricken Lazlo Hale, PhD (Michael Chernus). Severance rarely drops meaningless clues, so it's possible that Ricken's position in the painting, right behind Helly R. (Britt Lower), could imply a deeper connection to Lumon and the Eagan family moving forward.

Has Ricken Had a Deeper Connection to the Eagans All Along in 'Severance'?

Severance rarely discloses the backstory of characters who are not part of the main plot, and, in that sense, Ricken is pretty much a mystery box in himself. Michael Chernus once detailed Ricken's upbringing on X with series creator Dan Erickson's approval, stating that Ricken's parents came from old money. According to Chernus, they were also theater artists who looked down on him for being an "unsophisticated child" to whom they had to explain basic things about life and human interaction, like speaking and culture, and even scoffed at his first writings, calling them "pedestrian." Chernus also said that Devon (Jen Tullock) is the "grounding force" in Ricken's life, but has since deleted his X account, leaving viewers only with what can be inferred from his on-screen performance.

Ricken is often seen as comic relief in Severance, offering a contrast to Mark and Devon's typical Scout cynicism through his eccentricities. In Season 1, he hosts a "no-dinner dinner party," which is derailed once his friends begin to interview Mark about his experience with the severance procedure; to show support for his brother-in-law, Ricken tells him, "I stand behind you." At that moment, this line doesn't sound so important, but, now, fans are connecting the exchange to Ricken's illustrated position in the Cold Harbor painting — behind Helly R., who is an Eagan, and watching over Mark S. from afar. It may seem like a stretch, but Ricken really is one of the oddest characters in a series already filled with odd characters, and, given that there is a whole company full of people who act and speak just like him, a deeper connection begs to be made.

‘Severance’ Has Dropped Many Hints About Ricken Being More Than He Seems