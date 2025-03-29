Season 2 of Severance is done, and now all the children of Kier (Marc Geller) will have to wait until Season 3 takes us back to the hallways of Lumon Industries. In the meantime, revisiting Lumon lore may not only point to where we're headed in the future, but also help us better understand the past and present of the company and its employees. All Eagan CEOs, past and present, have wax statues of them in Lumon's Perpetuity Wing, and, although not much is known about most of them — including the Eagans who weren't CEOs — it helps us to get a fuller picture of this strange dynasty.

Kier Eagan, Founder of Lumon

Image via AppleTV+

Kier Eagan is the founder of Lumon and its first CEO, having founded the company in 1865 when he was just 24 and serving as CEO until his death in 1939 — a whopping 74 years. The key moments in his life are portrayed in paintings and statues around Lumon's hallways, and he is worshiped as a god by the employees in his company.

Kier started working at 12, and has always had health issues due to his parents' "close biological relationship." After serving as a doctor in the American Civil War and witnessing the soldiers' agony firsthand, he started a pharmaceutical company, Lumon. Kier also identified the Four Tempers and developed his Nine Core Principles, thus establishing the roots of Lumon's corporate culture. All his teachings are listed in the Lumon Compliance Handbook, along with a complete account of his life. Lumon Branch 501, where the company's headquarters are, is located in the town of Kier, PE, named for its founder.

Dieter Eagan, Twin Brother of Kier

Image via Apple TV+

Dieter Eagan is Kier's twin brother, and is first introduced in the Season 2 episode "Woe's Hollow." His existence is a secret, only revealed to those worthy of reading the secret Fourth Appendix to the Compliance Handbook. Dieter once convinced Kier to run away and live in the woods, but Dieter is killed by Woe herself when he masturbates in front of the waterfall at Woe's Hollow, in what is now known as the Dieter Eagan National Forest. There are many theories around what this account may actually mean, from Dieter being Kier himself and eliminating the "bad" aspects of his own personality, or Dieter being real but simply very different from his twin brother.

Imogene Eagan, Kier's Wife

Image via AppleTV+

Imogene is Kier Eagan's wife, and their relationship is depicted in the painting "The Courtship of Kier and Imogene." They met working at an ether mill, where Imogene worked as a swab girl and Kier was a stewman. Although Kier is credited as founding and leading Lumon, Imogene is also revered within the company, having helped Kier build the company and turn it into the pharmaceutical leviathan it was upon his death. In the Season 2 episode "Sweet Vitriol," Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) tells Hampton (James LeGros) that Kier and Imogene met at the ether mill in Salt's Neck; so far, there's no way of confirming that, though.

Ambrose Eagan, Son of Kier and Imogene