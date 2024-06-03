Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Apple TV+ series Severance.Created by Dan Erickson and partly directed by actor-filmmaker Ben Stiller, Severance has become a global success since it was released, and understandably so. Combining the science fiction, mystery, and psychological thriller genres with incredible results—it is worth noting that it is likely to appeal to Black Mirror enthusiasts, tackling themes like dystopia, isolation, and highly advanced technology—the Apple TV+ original has captured the attention of many TV enjoyers, particularly in the mentioned genres, for its astounding performances (Adam Scott shines in the lead role), remarkable visuals and musical scores.

While ranking the best episodes in the Emmy-nominated sci-fi thriller show is not an easy task (each is almost equally incredible), we analyze which Severance episodes stand out more. These are the best episodes of Severance so far.