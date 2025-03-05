Severance is one of Apple TV's best and biggest shows at the moment. Even during the release of the first season in 2022, the show made waves for its interesting story and brilliant visual style. As the writers' strike in 2023 delayed the writing of season two, three years later, Severance fans welcomed a brilliant new installment that's set to finish with episode 10 on March 21st. Even with potential plans for another season, the second one still needs to wrap up, and expectations are high for its final episodes.

Severance follows employees of the mysterious company Lumon. They are "severed," meaning their private life and consciousness are separated from their life and consciousness at work. When they leave the severed floor, they don't remember a thing they did, making their Innies - the severed employees - and their Outies - the people they truly are on the outside - almost feel like different people altogether. The show stars Adam Scott, John Turturro, Britt Lower, and Zach Cherry as Mark S., Irving B., Helly R., and Dylan G. respectively. Severance is a sci-fi mystery, and its best episodes so far often reveal the lore behind Lumon, as well as the four people's purpose.

10 "Attila"

Season 2, Episode 6