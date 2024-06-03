Created by Dan Erickson and partly directed by actor-filmmaker Ben Stiller, Severance has become a global success since it was released, and understandably so. Combining the science fiction, mystery, and psychological thriller genres with incredible results — it is worth noting that it is likely to appeal to Black Mirror enthusiasts, tackling themes like dystopia, isolation, and highly advanced technology — the Apple TV+ original has captured the attention of many TV enjoyers, particularly in the mentioned genres, for its astounding performances (Adam Scott shines in the lead role), remarkable visuals and musical scores.

With a second season in the works and set to hit the small screen again in late 2024 at the earliest, it's not surprising that some fans may want to give the show a re-watch while the wait isn't over. While ranking each episode in the Emmy-nominated show is not an easy task (each is almost equally incredible), we analyze which Severance episodes stand out more and how they all compare to each other.

9 "In Perpetuity"

Season 1, Episode 3

Like in the rest of the series, a lot happens in season one's third episode. From Mark taking the team on an interesting field trip while Helly (Britt Lower) continues to rebel, to Mrs. Selving (Patricia Arquette) breaking into Mark's house in the "awaken life" and Petey (Yul Vazquez) recognizing her as Cobel, it was certainly an eventful episode.

Although all Severance chapters are top-notch, In Perpetuity may be one of the least memorable in the show (it's worth noting that that doesn't necessarily mean it's a bad one, though). Despite being a tad less cohesive than other stronger episodes in the series, it is nonetheless an incredible showcase of the genius of the must-see sci-fi mystery series, with great performances throughout, as expected.

8 "Half Loop"

Season 1, Episode 2

In Half Loop, Mark takes a day off to meet with a mysterious former colleague and ends up giving Petey refuge at his home after being absent from work and heading to the address of Petey's card. Additionally, the character continues training Helly in her new position but ends up being taken to the break room.

Like In Perpetuity, Half Loop felt like a somewhat intermediate episode when compared to later chapters. However, that doesn't make it less enjoyable — it is nonetheless a valuable addition to the series. In fact, there are many great, stand-out moments in this one episode in particular (including Irving's (John Turturro) wellness session), especially on the second watch after one learns about the series finale's Helly-related jaw-dropping twist.

7 "The Grim Barbarity of Optics and Design"

