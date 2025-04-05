A lot of what makes Severance such a compelling and enticing watch is its ambiance. The series draws a lot on the concept of liminality — transitory spaces that seem like they don't fit into reality, giving off an eerie and uncanny atmosphere. While most of this is connected to the severed floor, which was completely shot in studio, Severance also uses many real-world locations that were scouted by production designer Jeremy Hindle and director Ben Stiller. Coupled with the superb cinematography that the series is known for, these places help make the series' signature mind-bending settings a reality.

Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey

Image via AppleTV+

Lumon Branch 501 is the most iconic exterior location in Severance, and while the town of Kier, PE is completely fictional, the building itself is not. Known as Bell Works since 2013, the building in Holmdel, NJ is home to a variety of office spaces, restaurants, and stores. However, in its heyday, it was known as Bell Laboratories and housed AT&T's research divisions. Countless scientific discoveries were made there, including the technologies behind the laser and cell phones, and even the Big Bang Theory itself. A total of nine Nobel Prizes were won by researchers working at Bell Labs, but it also witnessed its fair share of fraudulent experiments.

Designed by architect Eero Saarinen and regarded as the "Industrial Versailles," the building itself is used in Severance mostly for main floor, exterior, parking lot, and above-ground shots, as well as corridors and balconies. Many things had to be adapted or changed with CGI to build the impersonal, sterile Lumon atmosphere, including colors, like Lumon's signature dark green, and the huge carving of Kier Eagan's (Marc Geller) profile on a concrete wall on the first floor. This mix of futuristic looks and innovative past makes Bell Works the perfect place for Lumon's headquarters.

Westchester County, New York