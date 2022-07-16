Severance is the kind of show that makes you question a lot of things about your reality and while I don't think any of us would want to work for a company like Lumon, we'd all like to go to a San Diego Comic-Con immersive activation based on the hit Apple TV+ series. Starring Adam Scott, the show takes us through the day-to-day life of the employees of Lumon who have undergone the "severance" procedure. Which basically separates your work life from your personal one so that you will get work done better and not think about your personal issues. The problem is that the program isn't perfect. But now for SDCC, fans can go through their own "severed" procedure and see what Lumon really is like.

"Fans will have a unique opportunity to be 'severed' — a procedure that separates your work life from your personal life — as they immerse themselves as new employees in the world of Lumon Industries," the press release states. Apple describes the activity as an "experience [that] will take guests seeking better work-life balance through their first day on Lumon's severed floor, but from the moment they enter the boardroom, they will realize that not all is as it seems. New employees will navigate through several locations featured in the critically acclaimed series for an up-close dive into the mysterious Lumon world. Stops on their first-day orientation include the iconic boardroom where the new hires will meet their ‘innie' and MDR where they can try their hand at refining data. As employees explore life on the severed floor they will interact with longstanding Lumon employees and gather perks along the way."

So what this is telling me is that I can become a Lumon employee and meet my own Mark (Scott)? Because that's the dream.

The part about getting to meet your own "innie" is really what makes me so jealous that I'm not going to SDCC this year. Severance is one of those shows that just creeps up on you and suddenly you're fascinated by what's going on and you completely forget about how messed up the situation is that Lumon put their employees in. Getting to meet your own "innie" and see the world that Lumon build at San Diego Comic-Con? That's pretty rad.

Beginning Thursday, July 21 at 6:00 a.m. PT, and continuing throughout the weekend, fans will be able secure a reserved time to experience Lumon’s employee orientation, at welcometolumon.com. Additional slots will be released each day at 6:00 a.m. PT and a standby line will be available for those without a reservation. In accordance with Comic-Con’s COVID policy, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required for entry, along with face masks and identification.

