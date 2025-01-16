We've all had egocentric bosses at one point in our lives, but Severance takes this to a whole new level with Kier Eagan (Marc Geller). He is basically worshiped like a god at Lumon, with his words preached by everyone as if they were biblical teachings. Anyone who hears about Kier may think that he is the current CEO, but he is actually the founder, having supposedly died many decades ago. Nevertheless, Kier's shadow hangs over everything that happens at the company as if he were still present, and Lumon's history is deeply tied to his in the strangest ways. But why does this guy inspire such weird devotion?

Most of Kier's life is documented in the Compliance Manual that every department at Lumon has available below his portrait. Because of his parents' "close biological relationship" (implying they were somehow related), he grew up a sickly child, surviving tuberculosis before he started working at 12. His first working experience was under a sadistic furniture tycoon who would often beat the employees. This taught him that bosses should love their work just as much as employees, whom they should also consider family.

Years later, Kier met Imogene Eagan working in an ether factory, whom he would eventually marry and also take up her last name. In his early twenties, he was also a doctor during the war (likely the American Civil War), and the soldiers' agony and suffering are said to have provided him with the impulse to create Lumon. Kier founded Lumon in 1865, when he was 24, also becoming its first CEO. He held this office for a whopping 74 years until he died in 1939, though not before turning Lumon into a bioengineering pioneer from its humble beginnings as a small pharmaceutical company. His direct descendants then followed as Lumon CEOs all the way until Jame Eagan (Michael Siberry), the eighth Eagan CEO currently in office.

Kier’s Philosophy Makes Work the Center of an Employee’s Life