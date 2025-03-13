Depending on the company, sometimes working for a big company may feel like being in a cult, with workers having to cater to their bosses' egos and perform work that isn't all that meaningful or that they don't even understand. Severance draws a lot from this idea, and Lumon Industries is the ultimate corporate leviathan in that sense. In Season 2's eighth episode, "Sweet Vitriol," we learn just how deeply Lumon has affected the town of Salt's Neck, with people still living by their rules even after losing everything and everyone, like Harmony Cobel's (Patricia Arquette) aunt Sissy (Jane Alexander). As Harmony's friend Hampton (James Le Gros) notes, Sissy "still lives by the Nine," meaning she still religiously follows the rules she learned when working at the local Lumon ether mill. But what exactly are "the Nine"?

Lumon’s Nine Core Values Are Part of the Company’s Canon and Culture

Image via Apple TV+

Every company has its own set of rules to follow as part of what is usually called "company culture," and Lumon is no different. In fact, Lumon uses this concept to try and indoctrinate its employees in an almost religious fashion, praising the figure of its founder, Kier Eagan (Marc Geller), as if he were a god. Kier spent most of his life as the CEO of Lumon, and created his own philosophy about subjects like work and service, and those are recorded in his own words in the Lumon Compliance Handbook and the Macrodata Refinement's Orientation Booklet, including the Four Tempers of the Soul and Lumon's Nine Core Principles.

Every Lumon employee (whom Kier calls his "children") is supposed to memorize and live by these concepts, especially the Nine Core Principles. They are: vision, verve, wit, cheer, humility, benevolence, nimbleness, probity, and wiles. All workers should strive to live by all nine principles equally (as Dichen Lachman's Ms. Casey would say), and not prioritize one of them while neglecting the rest. In fact, they should be considered as a collective rather than individually, as, together, they are supposed to elevate a worker's performance as well as their very spirits as Kier's "children." This is why social skills are also emphasized among Lumon's Core Principles, considering that every employee is not only an individual self but also part of a family.

The Nine Core Principles are an essential part of Lumon company culture because they set up what Kier calls "corporate affection" in the Compliance Handbook. According to Kier, "Romantic love may burn with a more luminous flame, but it is gone far more quickly than corporate affection, which persists even through generations." It all sounds very poetic, but the message is clear: at Lumon, work comes before family and other relationships, and employees are encouraged to think of their jobs as a calling. "The challenge for all in my employ is to infuse their daily occupation with my love at the moment as the task is actively being performed," Kier says, and that's what the Nine are all about.

Lumon’s Nine Core Principles Are Inspired by Actual Religious Teachings