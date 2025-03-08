Severance is one of the best, most mind-bending shows on television right now, arguably of all time. The Apple TV+ original psychological thriller explores the concept of being able to achieve a seemingly perfect work-life balance by undergoing a surgical procedure that literally severs the brain in two: an innie for work and an outie for home, neither of which knows what occurs in the life of the other.

As the story dives deeper, however, it appears the company handling the program is using severance in far more sinister ways. The characters who are caught up in its activities range from devoted cult-like followers, including new ones only just introduced, like Dr. Mauer, to vocal detractors who want to get to the bottom of things.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Severance 10/10 Release Date February 18, 2022 Showrunner Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

10 Burt Goodman

Played by Christopher Walken