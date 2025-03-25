Tramell Tillman has revealed one thing that an episode centered around the legendary Mr. Milchick would not be complete without. While Tillman was not nominated for an Emmy for his work in Severance Season 1, he delivers a performance in Season 2 that should ensure his name is included in the consideration among his co-stars, such as Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette. Despite often siding with Lumon and causing headaches for all our favorite Macrodata refiners, Milchick has become a fan-favorite character through the first two seasons of Severance, especially with his performances at the dance party in Season 1 and leading the marching band in Season 2. During a red carpet interview at PaleyFest, Collider's Taylor Gates asked Tillman what he'd like to see in a Milchick episode, following the Gemma and Cobel-centered episodes from Season 2. While he didn’t go too in-depth on what he’d like to see from a potential episode focused specifically on Milchick, he did provide one thing that would have to be present:

“I don’t know, but I see a thesaurus in the mix somewhere. This man has a way with words that’s just impeccable, and I love it. I mean come on, it’s iconic.”

Mr. Milchick has delivered some iconic lines in the first two seasons of Severance, and now that we have confirmation that Severance is moving forward with Season 3, fans can rest easy knowing that we haven’t heard the last from Milchick. Director Ben Stiller all but confirmed last week that Severance had been renewed when he promised a much shorter wait between the second and third seasons, but Apple TV+ officially came out on the day of the Season 2 finale to confirm its renewal. The studio declined to include a potential release date or window, but with Stiller promising a small gap this time around, Severance Season 3 could be coming to our screens much sooner than we anticipated. Stiller has directed 11 episodes of the Emmy Award-winning series.

Tramell Tillman Has Another Huge Role Coming Up